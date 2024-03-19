Kroger sells its specialty pharmacy business





By Bill Peters Grocery chain says sale is not related to proposed merger with Albertsons Supermarket chain Kroger Co. agreed Monday to sell its specialty pharmacy business to CarelonRx, a subsidiary of Elevance Health (ELV), saying it would be better off as a standalone segment. A representative for Kroger (KR) said the sale was “not related” to its proposed $24.6 billion merger with grocery chain Albertsons Cos. Inc. That merger deal has been the subject of intense scrutiny from regulators concerned about the size of the combined company and its potential impact on food prices and competition. Both chains want to sell their stores to make the transaction more acceptable. Kroger shares were down 1.1% after the close. Kroger's specialty pharmacy business serves patients with chronic illnesses and is distinct from other Kroger pharmacies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Kroger said it does not expect the deal to have an effect on its full-year financial outlook. The sale should be finalized in the second half of the year. “As part of our regular asset review, it has become clear that our strong specialty pharmacy business unit will best realize its full potential outside of our operations,” Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, said in a statement. “One of the most important considerations was continuing operations to ensure minimal disruption to our associates and patients,” she said. “We are confident that this transaction will help the company grow and deliver better patient outcomes.” The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit last month to block the merger between Kroger and Albertsons (ACI), saying it would make groceries more expensive for shoppers after two years of higher prices. Kroger claimed the merger would actually result in lower prices. Kroger and Albertsons offered to sell several hundred stores and other properties to C&S Wholesale Grocers, the FTC noted. But the agency said that proposal was “inadequate” and fell “far short of compensating for the loss of competition between Kroger and Albertsons.” The FTC said the combined company would have more than 5,000 stores and about 4,000 retail pharmacies. -Bill Peters This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 03/18/24 1905ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

