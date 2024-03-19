Stocks Mixed As Fed Decision Approaches





Stocks pulled in both directions Tuesday as investors monitored the outcome of the Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped about 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.2%, or less than 100 points, after a winning day for major indicators . The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell about 0.8% as shares of Nvidia (NVDA) fell following AI updates from its annual developers conference . Attention is firmly on the Fed's two-day meeting that begins Tuesday morning, seen as a test for stocks battered by recent inflation surprises that have undermined bets that interest rates will fall soon. While policymakers are widely expected to keep rates at historic highs, the focus is on the dot plot for clues on the number and timing of possible cuts this year. The central bank's policy decision is expected Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan ended its era of negative rates with its first hike in 17 years, causing a stir in a week full of central bank decisions. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin (BTC-USD) continued to decline from its recent record high, falling more than 5% to below $63,000, on track to experience its biggest loss in a day in two weeks. Shares of crypto-related companies Coinbase (COIN) and Marathon Digital (MARA) lost ground alongside the token. On the corporate side, shares of Unilever (UL) jumped after the maker of Ben & Jerry's announced it would cut jobs and spin off its ice cream unit. Live5 updates How Realtor Rules Could Hurt Home Buyers The major settlement of the real estate agents' lawsuit, which could free home sellers from hefty commissions, could have a negative impact on a group already struggling with high interest rates and home prices. Homebuyers, squeezed by a shortage of inventory, may soon have to pay paying agent commissions, reports Rebecca Chen of Yahoo Finance. Under the long-standing system, owners wishing to list their property are generally liable for seller's and buyer's commissions. They sign a contract specifying the percentage of commission shared, traditionally each party takes 3%. But if the settlement is approved by a federal judge, the long-standing standard 6% commission would be eliminated and buyers would be responsible for paying their own agent. Under the new model, buyers would have to come up with the money to pay their agent, in addition to paying a down payment, financing and closing costs. Experts also doubt the regulation will lower property prices, as economic factors such as supply and demand are what keep housing expensive. And as Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland writes, the Fed's gross interest rate policy lever isn't designed to address housing affordability either.

Stock Trends in Morning Trading Here are some of the top trend ticker pages from Yahoo Finance during Tuesday morning trading: Unilever (UL): The consumer goods giant rose 2% in early trading after announcing plans to split its ice cream business that includes Ben & Jerry's, Magnum and Klondike and a restructuring plan that could impact 7,500 jobs as part of a conservation effort. more than $800 million over the next three years. Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ): The dominant cryptocurrency is set to suffer its biggest daily decline in two weeks, as investors continue to flee the token after it recently hit an all-time high. Bitcoin was changing hands at $63,000, down about 7%. NVIDIA ( NVDA ): Fresh from its annual developers conference, the AI ​​darling fell 3% after unveiling its latest AI chip, which it claims is up to 30 times faster than its predecessor. Super microcomputer ( SMCI ): Shares of the server maker fell 11% after announcing plans to sell 2 million shares. The company plans to use the approximately $2 billion in revenue to support its operations and expand its manufacturing capacity. The stock offering comes as Super Micro shares have soared this year, more than tripling demand for AI technology.

The essentials on Nvidia Nvidia (NVDA) stock didn't do much on the first day of its GTC conference despite an impressive number of new products introduced. But that doesn't mean that what the company revealed was disappointing, quite the contrary! In fact, I think everything CEO Jensen Huang showed is so complex that it might take investors a few days to digest and evaluate whether the stock warrants further upside. Wall Street was happy with what they heard. Here's what JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur had to say: “Overall, the team is gaining even more distance with its aggressive cadence of new product launches and increased product segmentation over time. With leading silicon hardware/software platforms (GPU/DPU/CPU), and a strong ecosystem, Nvidia is well-positioned to continue to benefit from major secular trends in AI, high-performance computing, games and autonomous vehicles. Conclusion: NVIDIA continues to be 1 to 2 steps ahead of its competitors “.

The AI ​​stock market bubble… or not As Nvidia's (NVDA) GTC conference continues on the West Coast, it seems only natural that BofA's new fund manager survey would be released today to weigh in on the AI ​​stock bubble debate. Bottom line: institutional investors have no idea if this is a bubble! Investors can't decide if AI stocks are in a bubble.

