Dow Jones Reverses Ahead of Fed Meeting; AI Stock Super Micro Plunges 12%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed higher, while other major indexes remained lower Tuesday as this week's Federal Reserve meeting was scheduled to begin later in the morning. Leader in artificial intelligence Super microcomputer (SMCI) plunged in the stock market today after the company announced a stock offering of 2 million shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% in morning trading, while the S&P 500 lost 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.6% after the opening bell.
Among US exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) was down 0.6%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) fell by 0.2%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.31%. Additionally, oil prices remained steady following Monday's gains, with West Texas Intermediate futures trading around $82.70 per barrel.
AI Super Micro stock plunged more than 13% Tuesday morning before paring its losses on a share offering proposal of 2 million shares. The shares are expected to add to steep losses suffered Monday when the company joined the S&P 500.
Stock market today: economic data and Fed meeting
The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting begins Tuesday, with an interest rate decision Wednesday.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell may signal that a short-term rate cut could be on the cards, boosting the chances of a June decision. This would be a surprise to no-landing advocates, as those who expect higher inflation will keep rates as they are. Still, the Fed's projections could see fewer rate cuts in 2024 and 2025 than in December, surprising forecasters of a soft landing.
Investors received more housing data with the Commerce Department's anticipated release of housing starts and permits for February. Housing starts reached 1.521 million, above economists' forecasts of 1.449 million. And permits climbed to 1.518 million, surpassing Econoday's estimate of 1.5 million.
Key earnings drivers Tuesday morning include PierreCo (STNE) And Tencent Music (TME). Shares of StoneCo fell 9%, while shares of Tencent Music rose 4% in early trading.
The Dow Jones rises
On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8%.
Monday's Big Picture column commented: “Nor can we ignore the fact that the S&P 500 easily erased its previous two weeks of slight losses on Monday. That's more than a grain of comfort for IBD readers who are rightly concerned about the unusually high number of delivery days during this period. over the last 25 trading sessions, for both the S&P Large Cap Index and the Nasdaq. »
Arista Networks (Aneta),Duolingo (by), Dexcom (DXCM) And XP (XP) plus Dow Jones components Disney (SAY), IBM (IBM) And Procter & Gamble (PG) are some of the best stocks to buy and watch on the stock market today.
Arista and Disney were featured in this Stocks Close to a Buy Zone section.
Dow Jones Stock: Disney Retakes Buy Point
Disney surpasses the 112.92 buy point of a large mug base with handle, according to IBD MarketSurge chart analysis. And shares closed above their entry on Monday, with a gain of 1.7%. Disney shares rose slightly Tuesday morning.
IBM stock remains below the 196.90 buy point on a flat basis, up 0.3% on Monday. Shares slipped 0.6% on Tuesday.
Consumer products giant Procter & Gamble edged lower on Monday, still above a 158.38 cup basis buy point. P&G stock rose 0.6% on Tuesday.
4 Most Important Growth Stocks to Watch in the Stock market rally
Arista stock nears buy point
Arista shares rose 4.2% on Monday, closing in on a flat buy point of 292.66, according toMarket increase graphics. They are only 2% away from their last purchase trigger. Tuesday morning, Arista stock lost 4.7%.
IPO leader Duolingo is closing in on a cup with handle's 241.86 entry, but is about 10% away from the buy point. Duolingo shares were down 0.9% on Tuesday.
Dexcom stock rose 3.3% on Monday, resuming a 132.03 entry on a flat base. Dexcom shares fell 1.8% early Tuesday.
Finally, Brazil-based XP lost 0.6% on Monday, holding above the 50-day moving average support. The actions construct a cup with a handle that displays an entry 27.03. XP stock fell 1.6% Tuesday morning.
These are the four best stocks to watch in today's stock market, including a Dow Jones leader.
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Correct purchase point
|Point of purchase type
|Novo Nordisk
|(NGO)
|105.69
|Flat base
|Merck
|(MRK)
|119.65
|Cup base
|DraftKings
|(DKNG)
|39:35
|Cup base
|Spotify
|(PLACE)
|202.88
|Flat base
Source: MII data as of February 28, 2024
Seven Magnificent Stocks: Nvidia, Tesla
Seven magnificent actions Nvidia (NVDA) And You're here (TSLA) fell 2.7% and 2.8%, respectively, during Tuesday morning's action.
Nvidia shares rose 0.7% on Monday, ending a three-day losing streak. Nvidia is an IBD stock.
Tesla stock rose 6.3% to rebound from last week's lows. Still, stocks are significantly below their 50- and 200-day moving averages and more than 40% off their 52-week high.
Dow Jones leaders: Apple, Microsoft
Among the Magnificent Seven Dow Jones stocks, Apple (AAPL) AndMicrosoft (MSFT) traded higher after Tuesday's trading open.
Apple stock rose 0.6% on Monday, reaching its highest level since March 4. Stocks remain significantly below their long-term 200-day line. Apple rose 0.6% on Tuesday.
Microsoft shares found support at the 50-day line, propelling them to new highs last week. This put the software giant in a new buying zone. Microsoft shares rose 0.4% in the stock market today.
Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the stock market today.
