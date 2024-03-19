Next stop at Pompey, a Living Roof bus shelter





Two bus shelters with living roofs have been installed in Portsmouth in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, support pollinating insects and improve local biodiversity. The two brand new bus shelters, installed by Clear Channel UK, are located in Spur Road, outside Cosham Library. They are the first of 15 bus shelters chosen by Portsmouth City Council to have a living roof. Starting in the spring, renovations will also take place throughout the city. Each roof was planted with a mix of native wildflower and sedum species designed to attract pollinating insects. The bus stops are not yet green and blooming, as the selected plants are dormant in winter, but will begin to grow in spring and summer. As well as being visually appealing, green-roofed bus stops will also boost local biodiversity, creating stepping stones (also known as nature recovery networks) for bees and other pollinators whose numbers are unfortunately declining. Living roofs also contribute to climate resilience by absorbing falling rainwater, thereby mitigating runoff during heavy storms, and filtering fine dust from the air, improving air quality. Clear Channel is already responsible for the maintenance of bus stops in Portsmouth and will oversee the cleaning and maintenance of the new Living Roof bus stops, for their entire lifespan, at no cost to the council. Cllr Kimberley Barrett, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Greening the City, said: “Not only will the bus stops be beautiful in the city, but they will also provide a haven for wildlife. The Living Roof bus stops are another example of how we are working to improve Portsmouth’s biodiversity, climate and air quality, and I hope to see many more across the city soon. Councilor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “People rely on the bus to get where they need to go, and we are improving bus services in the city to encourage more people to use the bus. It’s great that these shelters with their innovative green roofs have been installed, making bus travel even more pleasant for our residents.” Will Ramage, Managing Director of Clear Channels, said: “As our collaboration with Portsmouth City Council continues, we are delighted to see the installation of our Living Roof bus shelters. The shelters underline our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, providing tangible benefits to the local community and the environment by supporting biodiversity and enhancing the city's ecological landscape. We look forward to seeing the positive effects these green roof bus stops will bring to Portsmouth’s urban ecosystem.” More information about Living Roof bus stops in Portsmouth can be found on the council's website: travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/public-transport/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/2024/03/19/next-stop-in-pompey-a-living-roof-bus-shelter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos