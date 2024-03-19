Wall Street Drifts as Federal Reserve Wait Begins





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting Tuesday as Wall Street waits to hear what the Federal Reserve will say about the direction it will take interest rates. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 210 points, or 0.6%, as of 12:18 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1%. The fall in technology stocks weighed on the market as some of the Wall Street mania around artificial intelligence technology subsided. Nvidia, whose chips are driving much of the shift to AI, fell 3.2% after unveiling new products at its developers conference. Analysts called them powerful and said they would keep Nvidia ahead of competitors, but its stock had already skyrocketed more than 240% compared to the previous year. Super Micro Computer, whose stock went from less than $100 to more than $1,000 in a year, fell 9.2%. The seller of servers and storage systems used in AI and other computing said it plans to sell 2 million shares of its stock. Unilever's US-traded shares rose 3% after announcing they were Ben & Jerry's spin-off and its ice cream business, while eliminating 7,500 jobs. Elsewhere on Wall Street, the focus was on the Federal Reserve. The Fed begins its final interest rate meeting and will announce its decision on Wednesday. It is widely expected to leave its main interest rate at its highest level in two decades. The hope is that she will indicate that she still plans to cut rates three times later this year, as she hinted at a few months ago. U.S. stock indexes have recently set records, partly on hopes of such cuts, which would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system. But recent reports on inflation to have regularly I entered worse than expected. That could force the Fed to announce it will make fewer rate cuts this year, and traders have already given up hope that the first cut of the year would arrive on Wednesday. Bank of America strategists expect Fed officials to stick to forecasts showing the median member still expects three cuts in 2024. But it's a close call and risks lean toward fewer cuts reported, according to strategists led by Mark Cabana. The story continues Treasury yields eased in the bond market ahead of the announcement. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.31% from 4.33% Monday evening. High yields and interest rates can hurt the prices of not only stocks, but also cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin's price has generally been falling since peaking above $73,000 last week. It is known for subjecting investors to large price fluctuations. It rose 2.2% to exceed $64,000. In foreign stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% after the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 17 years. In a historic move, he brought the rate back to a range of zero to 0.1 percent and made other changes, ending a long experiment with subzero rates intended to boost the economy and inflation. The landmark move was widely expected, and it still maintains a loose interest rate policy, analysts say. Stocks fell 1.2% in Hong Kong and 0.7% in Shanghai after struggling property developer Evergrande China Group said Beijing's market watchdog fined it 4.2 billion yuan ($333.4 million) for allegedly falsifying its earnings, among other violations. Stocks were mixed elsewhere in Asia and Europe. ___ AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-today-asian-shares-070426630.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos