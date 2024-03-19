UK watchdogs say they will take action against threatening debt collectors | Loans and debts





UK regulators warn they will take strong action against companies that endanger consumers' mental health by using threatening tones and flooding already vulnerable borrowers with letters, calls and emails about their debts. Guard dogs have published a joint lettercalling on businesses to improve their debt recovery practices, after identifying gaps in the financial services sector, as well as the communications, water and energy sectors. They said that in some cases, consumers in financial difficulty felt inundated with debt collection communications; that debt collectors used intimidating or threatening tones in these communications; and that the companies made it difficult for debt counselors to contact them on behalf of their clients. The letter, signed by City watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority, energy regulator Ofgem, water regulator Ofwat and communications watchdog Ofcom, said this type of bad behavior risked affecting clients' mental and physical health, or leading them to make poor decisions. in their best interest. Consumers are under strain due to the cost of living crisis. Although energy bills and some other prices have fallen from their peaks, housing costs, including rent and mortgages, are much higher than they were two years ago, before inflation post-pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine will put pressure on the bills. Headline inflation in the UK is at 4% after falling last month, but it still indicates prices are rising and is double the Bank of England's 2% target. Customers subject to collections activities are very likely to be in vulnerable circumstances due to financial difficulties and may also have other non-financial vulnerability characteristics, such as physical or mental health conditions, regulators said . Businesses should be aware that customers in vulnerable situations may have difficulty engaging with their creditors and that their vulnerability may be exacerbated if creditors take an inappropriate approach to collections. Monitoring bodies have said they are prepared to use their powers, which can include fines, if companies fail to meet expectations. When we see businesses failing and performing poorly, harming consumers, we can take strong action, the letter adds. Their warning comes during Debt Awareness Week, which aims to highlight the support available to struggling borrowers. ignore previous newsletter promotion Register for Business today Get ready for the workday, we'll give you all the business news and analysis you need every morning. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion A survey by campaign group Debt Justice found that a record 6.7 million people in Britain are in financial difficulty and 13% of adults have missed three or more credit or bill payments in recent years. last six months. This figure rises to 29% among 18-24 year olds and a quarter among 25-34 year olds. Crosslight Advice, a charity providing debt and money advice in London and the south-east of England, said inquiries had increased by a fifth in the first two months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, reflecting a growing need from those who struggle to obtain financial services. Make ends meet.

