Stock market today: the Dow leads the indices, Nvidia now positive on the Nasdaq

Stocks improved in the afternoon, with the Dow still showing strength and adding to Monday's gains. The Dow Jones rose more than 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed course and turned positive. It increased by 0.3% after moving into negative territory in the first part of the day.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also regained strength and edged up 0.4%. The small-cap Russell 2000 shifted gears and gained 0.7%.

Volume decreased slightly on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq compared to the same time Monday.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) added 0.2%. The Innovative IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) pared its earlier losses and was down 0.8% in recent action.

The 10-year Treasury yield lost 4 basis points to 4.3%. And West Texas midstream crude soared to nearly $84 a barrel.

Bitcoin falls, taking others with it

Bitcoin price fell to just under $64,000taking Bitcoin-related stocks with it. MicroStrategy (MSTR), which owns a large amount of Bitcoin, plunged nearly 8% in recent stock trading today, adding to Monday's 15.7% drop.

Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) slipped by more than 4% and Digital marathon (MARA) fell by almost 3%. Riot platforms (RIOT) lost more than 3%.

S&P Gold stocks (GLD) exchange-traded funds fell 0.2%. The gold ETF is hovering within the 5% buy zone of a double bottom with a buy point of 191.36. The buy zone reaches 200.93.

Investors are awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's policy speech Wednesday afternoon to find out when interest rate cuts could begin. Opinions differ on the timing and magnitude of future rate cuts as inflation persists and the labor market remains robust.

Magnificent seven stock market stocks

MII 50 and Leaderboard Nvidia stock has shifted gears and is up more than 1% in recent trading. These movements followed those of Monday Scheduled speech by CEO Jensen Huang to kick off the AI ​​giant's four-day GTC 2024 conference.

Huang presented Nvidia's new chip, named Blackwell. Nvidia stock remains well extended from its previous flat base and sits about 20% above its 50-day moving average.

Apple (AAPL) added 1.3% on top of Monday's 0.6% rise. The iPhone maker is reportedly in talks with Alphabet (GOOGLE) to integrate Alphabet's “Gemini” AI model into Apple's iPhones. Alphabet (GOOGLE) fell slightly after Monday's 4.6% jump in heavy volume.

Also, You're here (TSLA) fell more than 1% on the stock market today after Monday's 6.3% rebound.

Paper Stock Bursts Following CEO News

International paper (IP) jumped over 10% and hit the 38.21 buy point on a flat base in heavy volume. The backlash came after the paper products company announced it would replacing its current CEOMark Sutton, with KKR advisor Andrew Silvernail, May 1. International paper was the S&P 500's biggest gainer on Tuesday.

IBD 50 Stocks Tidal waters (TDP) led the IBD Growth Stock Index by climbing nearly 4% to an all-time high on Tuesday. The move came after BTIG raised its price target from 90 to 110 and maintained its buy rating on the offshore shipping stock.

Another name IBD 50, ACM Research (ACMR), sold with certain chip stocks. ACMR shares fell more than 6%, testing their 21-day exponential moving average and continuing their decline from a 52-week high hit on March 1.

Shares of ACM Research rebounded following the chip equipment maker's strong fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 28. The company beat earnings and revenue forecasts. Stocks reversed course on March 4, beginning the downward trend.

Stock Market Today: Nordstrom Enters Privatization Discussions

Upscale department store Nordstrom (JWN) broke out by more than 9% in significant volume on a report on the retailer's founding family wants to privatize the company. Stocks were halted for five minutes due to volatility early in Tuesday's session, according to the Dow Jones. Nordstrom reclaimed its 200-day moving average and tested its 50-day line on the stock market today.

Shares fell following the retailer's stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter profits and sales, with its fiscal 2024 profit outlook lower than analysts' forecasts.

Rival department store Macy's (M) is also considering a sale. Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management increased their current offer to buy Macy's to $24 per share in cash, up from their previous offer of $21 per share, according to a report. Barron's article from March 14. Shares gained nearly 1.5% on Tuesday.

Separately, copper stocks retreated after a recent rally. Southern Copper (SCCO) lost more than 2% after hitting an all-time high on Monday. Shares are starting from a flat base with a buy point of 88.40. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) fell 0.3% after hitting a 52-week high on Monday.

Sinks for super microcomputers

Super Micro Computer's stock fell nearly 10% following news that the server and software maker announced a 2 million-share stock offering. This decline follows Monday's 6.4% sell-off. AI stock fell below its 21-day line with Tuesday's action in the stock market today.

Shares fell below the 900 price level during Tuesday's session. Super Micro stock was added to the S&P 500 on Monday and was the worst performer on the benchmark index.

GigaCloud Technology (GCT) plunged nearly 15%, adding to Monday's 20.7% sell-off. The stock found support at its 50-day line after falling from a 52-week high on Friday.

Stock market today: StoneCo plunges, Tencent bursts

PierreCo (STNE) lost nearly 6% in volume after the Brazilian fintech company reported fourth-quarter profits that beat expectations, but sales fell short of estimates. But IBD 50 stock pared steeper losses from earlier in the session.

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) jumped 8% after the Chinese music streaming and entertainment platform operator reported fourth-quarter earnings and adjusted online revenue that beat views. Shares have reached the 10.70 buy point on an ascending basis and are within the 5% buy zone.

DLocal (WATER) fell about 16% after the South American global payments company missed its fourth-quarter profit estimates but beat its sales forecast. The stock fell below its 50-day line, triggering a sell signal.

Advanced microsystems (AMD) fell nearly 5% and undercut its 21-day line, but stopped short of hitting its 50-day line on the stock market today. Its relative strength line reversed sharply after its March 8 high.

Follow Kimberley Koenig for more stock market news on X/Twitter @IBD_KKoenig.

