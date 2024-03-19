Business
Stock market today: the Dow leads the indices, Nvidia now positive on the Nasdaq
Stocks woke up Tuesday afternoon, with the major indexes all posting gains over the two days. Meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee set off. Action Magnificent Seven Nvidia (NVDA) started to climb again at the chipmaker's artificial intelligence conference. But Super microcomputer (SMCI) was experiencing another brutal session today as a new member of the S&P 500 on the stock market.
X
Stocks improved in the afternoon, with the Dow still showing strength and adding to Monday's gains. The Dow Jones rose more than 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed course and turned positive. It increased by 0.3% after moving into negative territory in the first part of the day.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also regained strength and edged up 0.4%. The small-cap Russell 2000 shifted gears and gained 0.7%.
Volume decreased slightly on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq compared to the same time Monday.
The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) added 0.2%. The Innovative IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) pared its earlier losses and was down 0.8% in recent action.
The 10-year Treasury yield lost 4 basis points to 4.3%. And West Texas midstream crude soared to nearly $84 a barrel.
Bitcoin falls, taking others with it
Bitcoin price fell to just under $64,000taking Bitcoin-related stocks with it. MicroStrategy (MSTR), which owns a large amount of Bitcoin, plunged nearly 8% in recent stock trading today, adding to Monday's 15.7% drop.
Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) slipped by more than 4% and Digital marathon (MARA) fell by almost 3%. Riot platforms (RIOT) lost more than 3%.
S&P Gold stocks (GLD) exchange-traded funds fell 0.2%. The gold ETF is hovering within the 5% buy zone of a double bottom with a buy point of 191.36. The buy zone reaches 200.93.
Investors are awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's policy speech Wednesday afternoon to find out when interest rate cuts could begin. Opinions differ on the timing and magnitude of future rate cuts as inflation persists and the labor market remains robust.
Magnificent seven stock market stocks
MII 50 and Leaderboard Nvidia stock has shifted gears and is up more than 1% in recent trading. These movements followed those of Monday Scheduled speech by CEO Jensen Huang to kick off the AI giant's four-day GTC 2024 conference.
Huang presented Nvidia's new chip, named Blackwell. Nvidia stock remains well extended from its previous flat base and sits about 20% above its 50-day moving average.
Apple (AAPL) added 1.3% on top of Monday's 0.6% rise. The iPhone maker is reportedly in talks with Alphabet (GOOGLE) to integrate Alphabet's “Gemini” AI model into Apple's iPhones. Alphabet (GOOGLE) fell slightly after Monday's 4.6% jump in heavy volume.
Also, You're here (TSLA) fell more than 1% on the stock market today after Monday's 6.3% rebound.
Paper Stock Bursts Following CEO News
International paper (IP) jumped over 10% and hit the 38.21 buy point on a flat base in heavy volume. The backlash came after the paper products company announced it would replacing its current CEOMark Sutton, with KKR advisor Andrew Silvernail, May 1. International paper was the S&P 500's biggest gainer on Tuesday.
IBD 50 Stocks Tidal waters (TDP) led the IBD Growth Stock Index by climbing nearly 4% to an all-time high on Tuesday. The move came after BTIG raised its price target from 90 to 110 and maintained its buy rating on the offshore shipping stock.
Another name IBD 50, ACM Research (ACMR), sold with certain chip stocks. ACMR shares fell more than 6%, testing their 21-day exponential moving average and continuing their decline from a 52-week high hit on March 1.
Shares of ACM Research rebounded following the chip equipment maker's strong fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 28. The company beat earnings and revenue forecasts. Stocks reversed course on March 4, beginning the downward trend.
Stock Market Today: Nordstrom Enters Privatization Discussions
Upscale department store Nordstrom (JWN) broke out by more than 9% in significant volume on a report on the retailer's founding family wants to privatize the company. Stocks were halted for five minutes due to volatility early in Tuesday's session, according to the Dow Jones. Nordstrom reclaimed its 200-day moving average and tested its 50-day line on the stock market today.
Shares fell following the retailer's stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter profits and sales, with its fiscal 2024 profit outlook lower than analysts' forecasts.
Rival department store Macy's (M) is also considering a sale. Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management increased their current offer to buy Macy's to $24 per share in cash, up from their previous offer of $21 per share, according to a report. Barron's article from March 14. Shares gained nearly 1.5% on Tuesday.
Separately, copper stocks retreated after a recent rally. Southern Copper (SCCO) lost more than 2% after hitting an all-time high on Monday. Shares are starting from a flat base with a buy point of 88.40. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) fell 0.3% after hitting a 52-week high on Monday.
Sinks for super microcomputers
Super Micro Computer's stock fell nearly 10% following news that the server and software maker announced a 2 million-share stock offering. This decline follows Monday's 6.4% sell-off. AI stock fell below its 21-day line with Tuesday's action in the stock market today.
Shares fell below the 900 price level during Tuesday's session. Super Micro stock was added to the S&P 500 on Monday and was the worst performer on the benchmark index.
GigaCloud Technology (GCT) plunged nearly 15%, adding to Monday's 20.7% sell-off. The stock found support at its 50-day line after falling from a 52-week high on Friday.
Stock market today: StoneCo plunges, Tencent bursts
PierreCo (STNE) lost nearly 6% in volume after the Brazilian fintech company reported fourth-quarter profits that beat expectations, but sales fell short of estimates. But IBD 50 stock pared steeper losses from earlier in the session.
Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) jumped 8% after the Chinese music streaming and entertainment platform operator reported fourth-quarter earnings and adjusted online revenue that beat views. Shares have reached the 10.70 buy point on an ascending basis and are within the 5% buy zone.
DLocal (WATER) fell about 16% after the South American global payments company missed its fourth-quarter profit estimates but beat its sales forecast. The stock fell below its 50-day line, triggering a sell signal.
Advanced microsystems (AMD) fell nearly 5% and undercut its 21-day line, but stopped short of hitting its 50-day line on the stock market today. Its relative strength line reversed sharply after its March 8 high.
Follow Kimberley Koenig for more stock market news on X/Twitter @IBD_KKoenig.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
These copper stocks hit new high as prices soar | Where to invest in the stock market
These chemical stocks may not be glamorous but are in buy zones | Where to invest
Cash app parental block in shopping zone after 105% profit growth | Stocks to watch
Are you looking for market information? Check out our daily live segment
With gold prices hitting record highs, is it time to buy? Here's what the charts show | Where to invest
|
Sources
2/ https://www.investors.com/market-trend/stock-market-today/dow-jones-sp500-nasdaq-super-micro-smci-nvidia-nvda-stock/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Victims in Miami double homicide identified as ex-college hockey players Sidney Capolino and Meghan Moore
- FASHION OF OUR LATEST ISSUE: WORKS IN MONOCHROME
- Stock market today: the Dow leads the indices, Nvidia now positive on the Nasdaq
- Bayer Crop Science expands global partnership with AgriFutures GrowAG for innovation
- Fentanyl Epidemic: 'A Near-Death Experience Helped Clean Me' | BBC News
- Earthquake in Balochistan and no casualties reported so far
- Main Greek opposition party condemns Erdoan for provocative comments on Cyprus
- Jokowi eyes leadership of Golkar Party to cement legacy and strengthen family's political future
- China criticizes US declaration of ironclad alliance with Philippines | South China Sea News
- Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi says his brother Mimoh would be a superstar if he got as many opportunities as Abhishek Bachchan | Bollywood News
- North Carolina tennis player records violate NCAA rule preventing players from winning prize money
- How a wedding dress honors thousands of Jewish women – The Forward