Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 9, 2022.

Stocks rose Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting. Traders also kept an eye on Nvidia following key announcements from the tech giant.

THE Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 231 points, or 0.6%. The 30-stock average was on track for its best day since February 22. S&P500 climbed 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced by less than 0.1%.

The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged on Wednesday. However, a recent series of worrying inflation reports has investors worried as the central bank may signal that interest rates will remain higher than expected.

Treasury yields fell sharply, boosting stocks. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell more than 4 basis points to 4.295%.

Chip darling Nvidia climbed 0.3%, recovering from an earlier loss as investors weighed news from its first-ever GTC conference. CEO Jensen Huang unveiled Nvidia's latest AI chip, called Blackwell, which he touted as a significantly more powerful successor to its chips that power a host of AI operations.

Super microcomputer one of Nvidia's main AI server suppliers, fell more than 9.5% following the announcement of a stock offering. Shares are up more than 250% this year on enthusiasm for AI, leading the stock to be added to the S&P 500 on Monday.

Another sign that the recent bull run may be slowing down is the Bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy fell by more than 8%. The stock more than doubled in 2024 as bitcoin hit record highs.

According to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, “healthy” market digestion after the recent market rally will either occur later than investors expected or be deeper than expected.

“The AI ​​revolution has a long way to go, and therefore whatever decline we are currently seeing, it is certainly not an end, but rather just a minor digestion of the gains recent,” Stovall said, adding that traders could “take profits.” based on the known in reaction to the unknown.