Stock market today: Wall Street advances as it takes its final steps before the Fed
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are higher Tuesday as Wall Street waits to hear what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates.
The S&P 500 was up 0.4% at the end of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237 points, or 0.6%, with less than an hour of trading remaining, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2%.
All three indexes erased losses from earlier in the day.
International Paper jumped 11.1%, the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after naming investment firm KKR executive Andrew Silvernail as its new CEO.
Unilever's US-traded shares rose 2.7% after it announced the spin-off of Ben & Jerrys and its ice cream business, while cutting 7,500 jobs.
Nvidia, which has become one of the most influential stocks on the market, evolved throughout the day. Nvidia went from an initial decline of nearly 4% to a gain of 0.6% after unveiling new products at its developers conference. Analysts called them powerful and said they would keep Nvidia ahead of its competitors. Its stock has already more than tripled compared to the previous year.
On the losing side of Wall Street was Super Micro Computer, whose stock had previously gone from less than $100 to more than $1,000 in a year. The seller of servers and storage systems used in AI and other computing systems fell 10.7% after announcing plans to sell 2 million shares of its stock.
Elsewhere on Wall Street, the focus was on the Federal Reserve.
The Fed begins its final interest rate meeting and will announce its decision on Wednesday. It is widely expected to leave its main interest rate at its highest level in two decades. The hope is that she will indicate that she still plans to cut rates three times later this year, as she hinted at a few months ago.
U.S. stock indexes have recently set records, partly on hopes of such cuts, which would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system. But recent inflation reports continue to turn out to be worse than expected. That could force the Fed to announce it will make fewer rate cuts this year, and traders have already given up hope that the first cut of the year would arrive on Wednesday.
Bank of America strategists expect Fed officials to stick to forecasts showing the median member still expects three cuts in 2024. But it's a close call and risks lean toward fewer cuts reported, according to strategists led by Mark Cabana.
Treasury yields eased in the bond market ahead of the announcement. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.29% from 4.33% Monday evening.
High yields and interest rates can hurt stock prices overall, while draining dollars and enthusiasm from enthusiastic segments of the market.
Bitcoin's price has generally been falling since peaking above $73,000 last week. It is known for subjecting investors to large price fluctuations. It fell further on Tuesday and fell below $64,900.
In overseas stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.7 percent after the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 17 years. In a historic move, he brought the rate back to a range of zero to 0.1 percent and made other changes, ending a long experiment with subzero rates intended to boost the economy and inflation.
The landmark move was widely expected, and it still maintains a loose interest rate policy, analysts say.
Stocks fell 1.2% in Hong Kong and 0.7% in Shanghai after troubled property developer China Evergrande Group said Beijing's market watchdog had fined it 4,000 euros. 2 billion yuan ($333.4 million) for allegedly falsifying his income, among other violations.
Stocks were mixed elsewhere in Asia and Europe.
AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
