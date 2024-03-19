Business
Stock market today: Nvidia is stocking up after unveiling new products
NEW YORK (AP) The S&P 500 index hit a record Tuesday as Wall Street made some of its final moves before hearing what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates.
The benchmark index rose 29.09 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,178.51 and surpassed its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 320.33, or 0.8%, to 39,110.76, and the Nasdaq composite gained 63.34, or 0.4%, to 16,166.79.
All three indexes erased losses from earlier in the day to climb.
International Paper rose 11%, the largest gain in the S&P 500 after naming investment firm KKR executive Andrew Silvernail as its new CEO.
Unilever's US-traded shares rose 2.8% after announcing they were Ben & Jerry's spin-off and its ice cream business, while eliminating 7,500 jobs.
Nvidia has made it through the day and gone from one of the market's heaviest hitters to one of its most powerful boosters. Its massive size gives it outsized influence on the indexes, and it went from a loss of nearly 4% to a gain of 1.1%.
The company unveiled new products at its developers conference the day before, which analysts say should keep Nvidia ahead of its competitors. His stock was already has more than tripled in the past 12 months due to the frenzy around artificial intelligence technology.
On the losing side of Wall Street was Super Micro Computer, whose stock had previously gone from less than $100 to more than $1,000 in a year. The seller of servers and storage systems used in AI and other computing systems fell 9% after announcing plans to sell 2 million shares of its stock.
Elsewhere on Wall Street, the focus was on the Federal Reserve.
The Fed has started its latest interest rate meeting and will announce its decision on Wednesday. It is widely expected to leave its main interest rate at its highest level in two decades. The hope is that she will indicate that she still plans to cut rates three times later this year, as she hinted at a few months ago.
The surge in U.S. stocks to record highs is partly due to hopes of such cuts, which would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system. But recent reports on inflation to have regularly I entered worse than expected. That could force the Fed to announce it will make fewer rate cuts this year, and traders have already given up hope that the first cut of the year would arrive on Wednesday.
Bank of America strategists expect Fed officials to stick to forecasts showing the median member still expects three cuts in 2024. But it's a close call and risks lean toward fewer cuts reported, according to strategists led by Mark Cabana.
Treasury yields eased in the bond market ahead of the announcement. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.29% from 4.33% Monday evening.
High yields and interest rates can hurt stock prices overall, while draining dollars and enthusiasm from enthusiastic segments of the market.
The price of Bitcoin has generally been falling since hitting a high above $73,000 last week. It is known for supporting investors through sharp price fluctuations. It fell further on Tuesday and fell below $63,900.
In foreign stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% after the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 17 years. In a historic move, he brought the rate back to a range of zero to 0.1 percent and made other changes, ending a long experiment with subzero rates intended to boost the economy and inflation.
The landmark move was widely expected, and it still maintains a loose interest rate policy, analysts say.
Stocks fell 1.2% in Hong Kong and 0.7% in Shanghai after struggling property developer Evergrande China Group said Beijing's market watchdog fined it 4.2 billion yuan ($333.4 million) for allegedly falsifying its earnings, among other violations.
Stocks were mixed elsewhere in Asia and Europe.
AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
