Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
U.S. stock futures were little changed late Tuesday after a winning day for the major averages, as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures were flat. S&P 500 Futures Contracts fell 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures increased slightly by 0.05%.
Wall Street is coming out of a positive session for the main benchmark indices. Stock of 30 Dow advanced 320 points, or 0.8%, marking its best day since February 22. S&P500 increased by around 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite added about 0.4%.
Recent weakness in technology stocks has some investors wondering whether artificial intelligence's rally will slow as other segments of the market gain ground. On Tuesday, communications services, including Alphabet and Meta Platforms, were the only losing sector in the S&P 500, with energy and utilities stocks leading the broader index.
Semiconductor stocks also underperformed, with VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) sliding by 0.2%. Bitcoin Proxy Actions MicroStrategy And Super microcomputer recorded notable declines.
“All things being equal, it’s not a bad thing to see this churn and churn happening beneath the surface,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said on “Closing Bell.” CNBC. “I think it sends a message about economic resilience, and that’s why there’s more of a cyclical bias to what has worked.”
The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged following its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. However, investors will be scrutinizing the dot chart for insight into the number and timing of rate cuts, with many expecting the central bank to begin lowering rates in June.
Some worry that a recent flurry of inflation reports could result in even smaller cuts than markets anticipate. “The dot plot might show that we still cut another cut in three,” Sonders said. “The question, though, is how soon this will affect the market, given the resilience of the market. I think ultimately it's not just about the Fed's reaction function, but of the sustainability of the economic growth profile.”
On the corporate profits front, Micron technology And General mills will report the results on Wednesday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/19/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boyfriend Aryna Sabalenka dead, Belarusian ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov (42), Pittsburgh Penguins
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Google's Nest Doorbell is the most consumer-friendly model we've ever tested
- Was it an earthquake or a Taylor Swift concert? Swifties give new meaning to 'shake it off'
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt calls for surrender of Imran Khan amid restrictions on meetings
- Trump urges Supreme Court to grant him broad immunity from criminal prosecution in 2020 election
- What Moscow really expects from kyiv: total submission
- Dr. Dre Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Eminem, Snoop, 50 Cent
- The 9 Daily Tips to Drop Your Dress Size by Summer – With No Grueling Diet or Fitness Program in sight
- Promoting partnerships in green investment
- Liz Cheney posted on X about Trump's takeover of the RNC. Hear the political commentator's reaction
- Johnson tries to overcome a difficult start as UK elections begin