U.S. stock futures were little changed late Tuesday after a winning day for the major averages, as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures were flat. S&P 500 Futures Contracts fell 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures increased slightly by 0.05%.

Wall Street is coming out of a positive session for the main benchmark indices. Stock of 30 Dow advanced 320 points, or 0.8%, marking its best day since February 22. S&P500 increased by around 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite added about 0.4%.

Recent weakness in technology stocks has some investors wondering whether artificial intelligence's rally will slow as other segments of the market gain ground. On Tuesday, communications services, including Alphabet and Meta Platforms, were the only losing sector in the S&P 500, with energy and utilities stocks leading the broader index.

Semiconductor stocks also underperformed, with VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) sliding by 0.2%. Bitcoin Proxy Actions MicroStrategy And Super microcomputer recorded notable declines.

“All things being equal, it’s not a bad thing to see this churn and churn happening beneath the surface,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said on “Closing Bell.” CNBC. “I think it sends a message about economic resilience, and that’s why there’s more of a cyclical bias to what has worked.”

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged following its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. However, investors will be scrutinizing the dot chart for insight into the number and timing of rate cuts, with many expecting the central bank to begin lowering rates in June.

Some worry that a recent flurry of inflation reports could result in even smaller cuts than markets anticipate. “The dot plot might show that we still cut another cut in three,” Sonders said. “The question, though, is how soon this will affect the market, given the resilience of the market. I think ultimately it's not just about the Fed's reaction function, but of the sustainability of the economic growth profile.”

On the corporate profits front, Micron technology And General mills will report the results on Wednesday.