



Subway will begin serving Pepsi drinks exclusively in the United States next year, replacing Coca-Cola products. The 10-year partnership with Pepsi Co will begin in 2025, according to a Press release. The sandwich chain will continue to sell Frito-Lay snacks through 2030, and franchises will be able to sell a larger selection of Gatorade drinks, the company added. “The new deal underscores Subway’s commitment to delivering better food and customer experiences, which includes ensuring the brand’s beverage offerings align with customer preferences across all demographics,” the company said. Dairy Queen Free Cone Day:How to Get Free Ice Cream to Kickstart Spring What are Pepsi drinks? The most common PepsiCo drinks include: Pepsi

Pepsi Zero Sugar

Mountain Dew

Star

Tropicana

Lipton

Aquafina

Gatorade Subway's 15-year deal with Coca-Cola began in 2003 Subway has signed a 15 year contract in 2003 to serve Coca-Cola drinks, including Diet Coke and Sprite. As the deal began to close in 2018, the chain began carrying Pepsi products again. “For nearly twenty years, The Coca-Cola Company has proudly served Subway restaurants across the United States. We are committed to serving Subway through the end of this year and will remain focused on creating value for Subway, its franchise partners and consumers,” said the Coca-Cola representative in a statement. USA TODAY has contacted Pepsi for comment. Pepsi is also Subway's primary beverage supplier in several other regions, including Canada, Germany, the Nordics and the Netherlands. Subway added 3 new foot-long items Earlier this year, the chain revealed its new Sidekicks menu which included the following three new foot-long snacks: Cinnamon churro $2: Baked and topped with sugar and “world famous” Makara cinnamons, the unique cinnamon thatMashedreports were specially selected over 30 years ago.

$2: Baked and topped with sugar and “world famous” Makara cinnamons, the unique cinnamon thatMashedreports were specially selected over 30 years ago. Aunt Anne's foot pretzel $3: A classic salt and butter pretzel, served with a side of Subways Honey Mustard.

$3: A classic salt and butter pretzel, served with a side of Subways Honey Mustard. The Foot-Length Biscuit$5: A thick cookie filled with chocolate chips. Contributor: Julia Gomez

