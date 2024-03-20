Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as markets await Fed rate decision 102.3 KRMG





HONG KONG — (AP) Asian markets were mostly higher Wednesday ahead of expected guidance from the Federal Reserve on the timing of its interest rate cuts. Oil prices and US futures fell. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday. On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan increased its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 17 years, increasing the rate to a range of zero to 0.1%, from minus 0.1%. The US dollar appreciated against the Japanese yen after the BoJ's decision suggested that a wide gap between US and Japanese interest rates would persist for the foreseeable future. The dollar rose to 151.43 yen from 150.87 yen, trading at its highest level in four months. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.2% to 16,559.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% to 3,076.67. China left its key rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected. Although the economy shows signs of improvement, the real estate market remains precarious. Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,725.40, while South Korea's Kospi rose 1.1% to 2,685.87 and Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.1 %. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index rose 0.6% to 5,178.51, surpassing its all-time high set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.8%, to 39,110.76, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.4%, to 16,166.79. International Paper rose 11%, the largest gain in the S&P 500 after naming investment firm KKR executive Andrew Silvernail as its new CEO. Unilever's US-traded shares rose 2.8% after announcing they were Ben & Jerry's spin-off and its ice cream business, while eliminating 7,500 jobs. Nvidia went from a loss of almost 4% to a gain of 1.1%. On the losing side of Wall Street was Super Micro Computer, whose stock had previously gone from less than $100 to more than $1,000 in a year. The seller of servers and storage systems used in AI and other computing systems fell 9% after announcing plans to sell 2 million shares of its stock. Elsewhere on Wall Street, the focus was on the Federal Reserve. The Fed began its latest interest rate meeting on Tuesday and will announce its decision later in the day. It is widely expected to leave its main interest rate at its highest level in two decades. The hope is that she will indicate that she still plans to cut rates three times later this year, as she hinted at a few months ago. The surge in U.S. stocks to record highs is partly due to hopes of such cuts, which would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system. But recent reports on inflation to have regularly I entered worse than expected. That could force the Fed to announce it will make fewer rate cuts this year, and traders have already given up hope that the first cut of the year would come on Wednesday. Bank of America strategists expect Fed officials to stick to forecasts showing the median member still expects three cuts in 2024. But it's a close call and risks lean toward fewer cuts reported, according to strategists led by Mark Cabana. In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 16 cents to $82.57 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 13 cents to $87.25 a barrel. The euro costs $1.0869, up from $1.0865. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.krmg.com/news/stock-market-today/73CRRLZMR2W265QDWOIECDLF2A/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos