Foreign holdings of Treasuries fell in January from record levels





By Joseph Adinolfi The value of Treasury bonds held by foreign investors fell to $8.02 trillion at the end of January, according to Treasury data released Tuesday. Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell in January after hitting a record high in December as yields climbed, eroding the value of government bonds. Foreign investors held $8.02 trillion in Treasury bonds at the end of January, according to official Treasury Department data released Tuesday. This figure is down from December's $8.06 trillion, a record. Among the three largest holders of Treasuries, Japan was the only one to increase its official reserve in January, with Japanese private and public sector investors increasing their contribution by $15 billion to $1.153 trillion. . Meanwhile, China and the United Kingdom saw their holdings of U.S. Treasuries decline, with China's falling by $18.6 billion, to $797.7 billion, while the United Kingdom's decreased by about $200 million, to $753.5 billion. Yields on Treasurys and long-term bonds climbed in January, with the 10-year yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y rising 10.5 basis points to end the month at 3.965% as of 3 p.m. Eastern Time, on Jan. 31, according to Dow Jones market data. . The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond BX:TMUBMUSD30Y rose 19.6 basis points to end the month at 4.216%. Short-term debt yields fell slightly in January, with the 2-year yield BX:TMUBMUSD02Y falling 2 basis points to 4.227%. Yields, which move inversely to bond prices, have since risen significantly on the Treasury curve. The 10-year yield stood at 4.296% as of 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. Official government data reflects bonds held in U.S.-based deposit accounts, but these figures may not reflect a country's entire Treasury holdings, since bonds could be held in deposit accounts based elsewhere. See: Reports of China abandoning Treasuries have been greatly exaggerated. For example, the Cayman Islands holds the seventh largest amount of Treasury bonds among foreign buyers; its holdings increased by more than $13 billion in January, to $319.7 billion. It is widely believed that the bulk of these bonds are held on behalf of investors based outside the small island nation. The same goes for Belgium, where Euroclear is based, and Luxembourg, where Clearstream is based. Both companies specialize in settlement and custody services, which involves warehousing securities for foreign clients. Luxembourg has the fourth largest portfolio of Treasury bills after the United Kingdom; its supply increased by almost $6 billion in January, to $376.5 billion. Foreign Treasury assets are still up 8.7% compared to January 2023. -Joseph Adinolfi This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 03/19/24 1806ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

