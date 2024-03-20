UConn Entrepreneur Wins Pitch Competition at 15th Annual SXSW





In a sea of ​​startups offering AI inventions, UConn entrepreneur Jasdeep Singh '21 MBA spotted a more valuable way to tell his company's microneedling story. His strategy: use a thoughtful narrative to humanize an abstract problem. With only a three-minute pitch visible here, The Singh company, STMPatch, won the 15th annual SXSW festival in the Food, Nutrition & Health category, beating out nearly 1,000 applicants and 45 finalists. The event took place March 9-10 during the SXSW 2024 conference and festivals in Austin, Texas. This year, participating companies represent the most cutting-edge technologies from around the world, with the highest caliber of applicants since the SXSW Pitches began, according to the SXSW announcement. To date, 647 companies have participated in the SXSW Pitch, with more than 93% receiving funding and acquisitions exceeding nearly $23.2 billion. STMPatch is a microneedling and drug development company that has the potential to revolutionize access to life-saving pharmaceuticals in animals and humans. The technology supports most types of vaccines and therapeutics, including large molecules and any compound benefiting from multiple longitudinal dosing.The company started at the Connecticut Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CCEI) in fall 2020. Thahn Nguyen, PhD, associate professor of mechanical engineering at UConn and chead of technology at STMPatch, and his team went through UConns National Science Foundation Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Program, Accelerate UConn. The company was launched with additional support from UConns Technology Commercialization Services Department. Winning this pitch is a testament to our ability to connect the importance of our product to everyone's existence, says Singh. Storytelling can have a beginning, an arc, and it can also mean simply providing context for your response. The key is to make the technology understandable, which is why using layman's language is so important. Singh notes that his company was the only one at SXSW to mention animal health. He also believes STMPatches The ability to help everyone in the supply chain proved to be an advantage, especially as many other startups were coming up with AI ideas that could replace humans. The long-term goal of our company is human health. We were the only ones not only talking about animal health, but also relating animal health to diet and diseases that spread across species, says Singh. It was this innate ability to help judges understand overall impact that ultimately helped Singh land the winning pitch. In about three years, he says his goal is to transition his business from animals to humans. In the meantime, he plans to focus on market testing and assessing market validity. I am so passionate about our product and our mission that every opportunity to talk about our company motivates me even more to move forward, he notes. This was one of our biggest milestones and I am deeply moved by the panels' belief in what and why we are working so hard to improve health around the world.

