Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in anticipation of a decision on Federal Reserve rates

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drifted Wednesday morning on Wall Street as markets waited the latest announcement from the Federal Reserve on interest rate policy and guidance on the timing and scale of potential rate cuts later this year. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged and just hit a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6 points, or less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1% as of 10:46 a.m. Eastern Time. Treasury yields have remained relatively stable in the bond market. Mexican food chain Chipotle jumped 6% after announcing a stock split, the first in its history. Cheerios maker General Mills jumped 2.2% after reporting financial results well above analyst forecasts. The Fed began its latest interest rate meeting on Tuesday and will announce its decision later on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to leave its main interest rate at its highest level in two decades. Investors are hoping the Fed will indicate it still plans to cut rates three times later this year, as it hinted at a few months ago. Stocks have been hitting record highs on hopes that the Fed is moving closer to cutting interest rates, which would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system. Wall Street is betting that the central bank will begin cutting its benchmark interest rate at its June meeting. The central bank has started raising interest rates in 2022 in a bid to bring inflation back to its 2% target. Inflation has eased overall since then, with consumer prices falling to a rate of 3.2% in February from a peak of 9.1% in mid-2022. At the same time, consumers have continued to spend and the economy grew, despite concerns about such high interest. rate increases could cause a recession. Wall Street is worried about the challenges the Fed faces in curbing further inflation from here. Recent reports on inflation to have regularly I entered worse than expected, However. That has raised concerns that the Fed may make fewer rate cuts this year. The central bank will receive another inflation update next week with February data for its preferred measure that focuses on consumption and personal spending. Markets in Europe and Asia were mixed. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday a day after the Bank of Japan increased its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 17 years, increasing the rate to a range of zero to 0.1%, from minus 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 index rose 0.1% after UK inflation in February came in below expectations at 3.4%, marking its lowest level since September 2021. This supports hopes of a lower rates in the coming months. ___________ Zimo Zhong contributed to this report. Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

