Business
Stock Market Today: Wall Street Rebounds to Records as Federal Reserve Still Plans Rate Cuts for 2024
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are rallying to new records Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it was still likely to make the interest rate cuts Wall Street craves this year, despite some inflation reports discouraging.
The S&P 500 was up 0.7% in late trading and on track to set an all-time high for a second straight day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 321 points, or 0.8%, as of 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1%. Both are also heading for records.
After surveying its policymakers, the Fed said the median still expects the central bank to make three interest rate cuts in 2024. That's the same number it had forecast three months earlier, and expectations of the relief such cuts would bring are a major reason U.S. stock prices have set records.
The fear on Wall Street was that the Fed would reduce the number of planned cuts due to a series of recent reports showing that inflation remained higher than expected. The Fed kept its main interest rate at its highest level since 2001 to curb inflation. High rates slow the overall economy by making borrowing more expensive and lowering investment prices.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he noticed the reports over the past two months were worse than expected, but they didn't really change the overall picture, which is one of inflation gradually falling on a sometimes bumpy path toward 2%. This story has not changed.
Powell again said the Fed's next move would likely be a reduction this year, but that it needs further confirmation that inflation is sustainably falling toward its 2% target. There is little margin for error. Cutting rates too soon risks allowing inflation to reaccelerate, but cutting rates too late could lead to widespread job losses and a recession.
I don't think we really know if this is a bump in the road or something more; That will have to be found out, Powell said of the January and February inflation data. In the meantime, the economy is strong, the job market is strong, inflation has fallen significantly, which gives us the opportunity to approach this issue cautiously.
Fed officials raised their forecast for growth in the U.S. economy this year, while indicating they could end up keeping its main interest rate higher in 2025 and 2026 than expected.
They probably think they don't need to cause a recession to bring inflation under control, and that's a good thing, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.
In the bond market, Treasury yields had a mixed reaction.
The two-year Treasury yield, which closely tracks expectations for Fed action, initially jumped before quickly giving up its gain. It recently stood at 4.61%, up from 4.69% late Tuesday, as traders bet the Federal Reserve would begin cutting rates in June.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which also takes into account long-term economic growth and inflation, first fell after the Fed's announcement and then pivoted. It recently stood at 4.26%, compared to 4.30% on Tuesday evening.
On Wall Street, Mexican food chain Chipotle rose 3.6% after announcing its first stock split in its history, a move that would lower the price of each stock and make it accessible to more people. investors.
Markets in Europe and Asia were mixed. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday a day after the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 17 years, from minus 0.1% to a range of zero to 0.1%.
The FTSE 100 index in London was virtually flat after UK inflation in February came in below expectations at 3.4%, marking its lowest level since September 2021. This supports hopes of a rate cut In the coming months.
___________
Zimo Zhong contributed to this report.
