Stock market today: Wall Street hits records as Federal Reserve still plans rate cuts for 2024 | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks hit record highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it was likely to make the interest rate cuts Wall Street craves this year, despite some discouraging inflation reports.

The S&P 500 jumped 46.11 points, or 0.9%, to 5,224.62 and set an all-time high for a second straight day. It's already up 9.5% in this young year, which is a bit better than the full-year average over the past two decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 401.37, or 1%, to 39,512.13, and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 202.62 points, or 1.3%, to 16,369.41. Both also broke records.

Some of Wall Street's nervousness heading into the day was dissipated after the Fed released a survey of its policymakers, which showed the median still expects the central bank to proceed with three interest rate cuts in 2024. This is the same figure as predicted. three months earlier, and the expectation of the relief such cuts would bring is one of the main reasons U.S. stock prices have set records.

The fear on Wall Street was that the Fed could reduce the number of planned cuts due to a series of recent reports showing inflation remaining higher than expected. The Fed kept its main interest rate at its highest level since 2001 to curb inflation. High rates slow the overall economy by making borrowing more expensive and lowering investment prices.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he noticed the reports over the past two months were worse than expected, but they didn't really change the overall picture, which is one of inflation gradually falling on a sometimes bumpy path toward 2%. This story has not changed.

Powell again said the Fed's next move would likely be a cut this year, but that it needs confirmation that inflation is moving closer to its 2% target.

The Fed has dangerously little margin for error. Cutting rates too soon risks allowing inflation to reaccelerate, but cutting rates too late could lead to widespread job losses and a recession.

I don't think we really know if this is a bump in the road or something more; That will have to be found out, Powell said of the January and February inflation data. In the meantime, the economy is strong, the job market is strong, inflation has fallen significantly, which gives us the opportunity to approach this issue cautiously.

Fed officials raised their forecast for growth in the U.S. economy this year, while indicating they could end up keeping its main interest rate higher in 2025 and 2026 than expected.

They probably think they don't need to cause a recession to bring inflation under control, and that's a good thing, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

In the bond market, Treasury yields had a mixed reaction.

The two-year Treasury yield, which closely tracks expectations for Fed action, initially jumped before quickly giving up its gain. It ultimately fell to 4.61%, from 4.69% late Tuesday, as traders bet the Federal Reserve would begin cutting rates in June.

Traders had already abandoned their hopes that the Fed would start cutting rates in March. The worry is that if the Fed waits too long into the summer before cutting rates, it may not do so all year. This is due to the risk of appearing political if he were to make big changes to his policies just before the US elections scheduled for November.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which also takes into account long-term economic growth and inflation, first fell after the Fed's announcement and then pivoted. It then stood at 4.28%, compared to 4.30% on Tuesday evening.

On Wall Street, Mexican food chain Chipotle rose 3.5% after announcing its first stock split in its history, a move that would lower the price of each stock and make it accessible to more people. investors.

In foreign stock markets, European and Asian indices were mixed. Japan's market was closed for a public holiday a day after the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 17 years, from minus 0.1 percent to a range of zero to 0.1%.

The FTSE 100 index in London was virtually flat after UK inflation in February came in below expectations at 3.4%, marking its lowest level since September 2021. This supports hopes of a rate cut In the coming months.

___________

Zimo Zhong contributed to this report.