Macerich rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate its 30th anniversary





Honors went to Jack Hsieh, who recently took over from longtime Macerich CEO Thomas OHern.

Large regional center operator Macerich, whose longtime CEO Thomas OHern recently retired, celebrated 30 years as a public company by ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange last week. New President and CEO Jack Hsieh did the honors, joined by a group of other senior Macerich executives. Hsieh was previously President and CEO of Spirit Realty Capital, where he successfully led the merger of Spirit with Realty Income Corporation in an all-stock transaction valued at an enterprise value of approximately 9, 3 billion dollars. “I am very excited and proud to lead the next chapter of Macerich’s exciting story as we continue to densify and diversify our Class A portfolio to add even more value to stakeholders,” Hsieh said at the podium . Thirty years ago, when Macerich was founded as a public company, the shopping center industry was very different. While we know brick-and-mortar retail is here to stay, this is a pivotal time for Macerich as we continue to add new uses and experiences to ensure our well-located properties remain sought-after destinations for retailers, buyers and communities for many years. come. Macerich, whose portfolio of well-known regional centers includes the Scottsdale Fashion Center, the Queens Center in New York and Tysons Corner in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has been aggressive in adding new uses to its centers spanning categories such as fitness, food and beverage and entertainment, as well as offices, residences and hotels. The 1.9 million sq.ft. Scottsdale Fashion Square, whose luxury rentals include Dior, Saint Laurent, Prada and Gucci, recently added fitness destination Life Time and is undergoing a renovation of its south wing that will add Hermes and Catch and Elephante restaurants. Tysons Cornerlong, one of America's most successful shopping centers, has direct access to Washington's Metro Silver Line and is home to Apple, Bloomingdales and The Capital Grille, as well as Class A office space and luxury apartments. Macerich, based in Santa Monica, Calif., owns 46 million square feet of real estate comprised primarily of interests in 43 regional city centers concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale and the Corridor northeast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chainstoreage.com/macerich-rings-closing-bell-new-york-stock-exchange-celebrate-30-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos