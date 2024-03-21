Stock market today: Biocon, Indus Towers, ZEEL among 9 stocks under F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today : A total of 9 stocks were banned from trading on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

List of stocks subject to F&O ban today

Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL and ZEEL are the 9 stocks that are part of the stock exchange's F&O ban list for March 20.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is hereby informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

The benchmark Sensex fell 736 points while Nifty fell below the 22,000 level on Tuesday following a sell-off in major indices TCS, Infosys and RIL and weak Asian trends as the Japan's central bank raised rates for the first time in 17 years.

The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 736.37 points, or 1.01 per cent, to settle at an over-one-month low of 72,012.05. As many as 23 Sensex stocks declined while seven gained. The index fell 815.07 points or 1.12 percent to slide below 72,000 to 71,933.35 in daily trade.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 238.25 points or 1.08 percent to settle at its one-month low of 21,817.45. As many as 41 Nifty stocks closed in the red while nine ended with gains.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index fell 1.36 per cent and the small cap index fell 1.04 per cent.

All indices ended lower.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: Mar 20, 2024, 06:25 IST

Topics that might interest you

