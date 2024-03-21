Stock Market Today: Live Updates





Fundstrats Tom Lee sees Russell 2000 rising 50% in 2024 THE Russell 2000 jumped nearly 2% on Wednesday for its best day in more than a month and Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors thinks the small-cap benchmark has a longer way to go. In terms of relative value, small caps have returned to their 1999 level, which was “the starting point of a 12-year period of outperformance,” Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, said at the CNBC's “Last Call.” Zoom in icon Arrows pointing outwards “I think what that means is that with a dovish pause from the Fed and renewed confidence from CEOs, that means M&A, IPOs and people looking at other sectors. I think that the Russell can rise 50% this year,” he said. Indeed, the Federal Reserve held rates steady and maintained its forecast of three rate cuts in 2024 following its March meeting on Wednesday, raising major averages to record closes. A range of factors could boost the Russell 2000 index this year, he added, noting that money-making companies in the small-cap index trade around 11 times earnings, “a huge history of PE, as well as a history of price/book value”. The benchmark index also has a significant weight in biotech, and financial companies in the Russell 2000 should benefit once the Fed begins cutting rates, he said. “I think the Russell 2000 represents the best thing that happens when the Fed starts cutting interest rates,” Lee said. –Darla Mercado

Reddit prices its IPO at $34 per share Reddit priced its IPO at $34 per share. This figure is at the top of the expected range, between $31 and $34. It values ​​the social media company at around $6.5 billion. Reddit will debut on the public market on Thursday under the ticker symbol “RDDT.” Alex Harring, Leslie Picker, Jonathan Vanian

Corporate stock buybacks are increasing, according to Bank of America It's not just institutional and individual investors who drive up stock prices. Last week was also huge for corporate share buybacks, Bank of America equity and quantitative strategists including Savita Subramanian said in a note published Tuesday. Repurchase trends are “reaching multi-year highs,” BofA noted, with those led by the bank's corporate clients reaching the third-highest weekly level ever recorded in data dating back to 2010. The pace of repurchases also “stands above typical seasonal levels for this time” of the year for the second week in a row, the strategists wrote. So far in 2024, buybacks as a percentage of total S&P500 market capitalization totaled 0.34% compared to the 2023 high at the same time of the year at 0.29%. Redemptions over the past 52 weeks as a percentage of total market value are the highest since August 2020, during the first Covid pandemic summer, according to BofA. Scott Schnipper

Stocks heading for a winning week Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, February 28, 2024. Brendan McDermid | Reuters With more than half of the trading week behind us, all three major indexes are on track for gains. THE Nasdaq Composite led all three higher this week, adding 2.5%. THE Dow And S&P500 were each up about 2.1%. Alex Haring

Major technological advances could be coming to an end, warns UBS The big tech rally could take place on “borrowed time”, according to UBS. Strategist Jonathan Golub said progress Apple , Amazon , Alphabet , Meta , Microsoft And Nvidia could be short-lived. While valuations aren't an issue in this case, he said the end of these major gains for “Big 6” stocks becomes a question of when, not if. “With earnings momentum for the Big 6 rapidly slowing and the overall market trend improving, the continued outperformance of these stocks and the narrow market returns that this implies is becoming increasingly difficult,” Golub wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. “Even though upward revisions are currently supporting these companies, future earnings deceleration cannot be ignored.” Golub's call comes amid a strong year for the sector, with a technology-heavy sector Nasdaq Composite up more than 9%. Alex Haring

See stocks move after hours Micron offices in San Jose, California, United States on Thursday, November 30, 2023. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images Here are some of the stocks showing notable moves during extended trading: Micron technology Shares jumped 13% after the semiconductor company beat revenue expectations and gave strong guidance for the metric. The company also reported earnings per share despite analysts' forecasts of a loss.

Shares jumped 13% after the semiconductor company beat revenue expectations and gave strong guidance for the metric. The company also reported earnings per share despite analysts' forecasts of a loss. Five below The value retailer fell 13% on weak fourth-quarter earnings and outlook for the current quarter and full year. See the full list here. Alex Haring

Stock futures are higher Stock futures traded slightly higher shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Dow futures added 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Alex Haring

