Stock market today: Asian stocks rise after Wall Street rally to records | Business

TOKYO (AP) Asian benchmarks were mostly higher Thursday after U.S. stocks hit record highs after the Federal Reserves I indicating he expects to cut interest rates later this year.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.6% to 40,676.77 after the government announced exports increased by almost 8% in February compared to the previous year, this is the third consecutive month of increase.

Deliveries of electric cars and machinery are increasing, helping to reduce the trade deficit to about half of what it was a year earlier, at 379 billion yen ($2.5 billion).

Hong Kong's benchmark index jumped 1.8% to 16,836.46 while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,073.37, after the Chinese government announced new measures support for the economy.

Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 7,735.40. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.5% to 2,729.64.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index jumped 0.9% to 5,224.62, an all-time high for a second straight day. It has already gained 9.5% this year, slightly better than the average for a full year over the past two decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1% to 39,512.13 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.3% to 16,369.41. Both also broke records.

Some of Wall Street's nervousness heading into the day was dissipated after the Fed released a survey of its policymakers, which showed the median still expects the central bank to proceed with three interest rate cuts in 2024. This is the same figure as predicted. three months earlier, and the expectation of the relief such cuts would bring is one of the main reasons U.S. stock prices have set records.

The fear on Wall Street was that the Fed could reduce the number of planned cuts due to a chain of recent reports who showed inflation remaining hotter than expected. The Fed kept its main interest rate at its highest level since 2001 to curb inflation. High rates slow the overall economy by making borrowing more expensive and lowering investment prices.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he noticed the reports over the past two months were worse than expected, but they didn't really change the overall picture, which is one of inflation gradually falling on a sometimes bumpy path toward 2%. This story has not changed.

Powell again said the Fed's next move would likely be a cut this year, but that it needs confirmation that inflation is moving closer to its 2% target.

The Fed has dangerously little margin for error. Cutting rates too early risks allowing inflation to reaccelerate, but cutting rates too late could lead to widespread job losses and a recession.

I don't think we really know if this is a bump in the road or something more; That will have to be found out, Powell said of the January and February inflation data. In the meantime, the economy is strong, the job market is strong, inflation has fallen significantly, which gives us the opportunity to approach this issue cautiously.

Fed officials raised their forecast for growth in the U.S. economy this year, while indicating they could keep the benchmark rate higher in 2025 and 2026 than expected.

In the bond market, Treasury yields had a mixed reaction.

The two-year Treasury yield, which closely tracks expectations for Fed action, initially jumped before quickly giving up its gain. It ultimately fell to 4.61%, from 4.69% late Tuesday, as traders bet the Federal Reserve would begin cutting rates in June.

Traders had already abandoned their hopes that the Fed would start cutting rates in March. The worry is that if the Fed waits too long into the summer, a rate cut could appear politically motivated if it comes just before the U.S. election scheduled for November.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which also takes into account long-term economic growth and inflation, first fell after the Fed's announcement and then pivoted. It then stood at 4.28%, compared to 4.30% on Tuesday evening.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 42 cents to $81.69 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 50 cents to $86.45 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 150.48 Japanese yen from 151.26 yen. The euro costs $1.0937, up from $1.0921.

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.