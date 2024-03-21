13,000 illegal vapes seized under trading standards City of York Council

13,000 illegal vapes were seized during Operation Hunter by the City of York Council's trading standards team.

The team targeted companies selling oversized electronic cigarettes, which were non-compliant because they contained more than 2 ml of nicotine liquid. Typically, legal vapes produce no more than 600 puffs.

Operation Hunter took place over two days, during which Trading Standards seized 1,096 non-compliant e-cigarettes from three city center businesses, worth £13,152.

In a separate operation, Trading Standards recently carried out a series of test purchases from minors. With York company caught selling to child. It is illegal to sell vapes to anyone under the age of 18.

Today, the Tobacco and Vapes bill was introduced in Parliament, according to which children who turn 15 this year or before will never be legally able to be sold tobacco. This will ensure that future generations are protected from the harmful effects of smoking and will save thousands of lives and billions of pounds for the NHS.

These York businesses were specifically targeted due to Trading Standards receiving complaints or intelligence from members of the public or other authorities such as the police.

Last year the council responded to a company selling vapes in the candy aisle, leading Trading Standards to visit them to discuss the position of the products. They have since moved the products to another aisle. Please note that there was no concern that these were illegal vapes.

This has caused concern as there has been an increase in the number of teenagers vaping and smoking in York.

A city-wide public health campaign, reaching all secondary schools and tertiary institutions, was launched last year to spread the message that free help is available to all adolescents wishing to stop vaping.

A national NHS Digital campaign1 surveyed approximately 10,000 students aged 11 to 15. The results are from 2022 and show a decrease in the number of schoolchildren using drugs and smoking cigarettes, but an increase in vaping, with 9% of 11 to 15 year olds currently using e-cigarettes.

Closer to home, the council surveyed 4,267 children and young people from 37 schools, as part of its York Schools Survey.2 between October 2021 and January 2022.

The results represented 63 percent of all children and young people in the selected age groups.

Among those interviewed:

19 percent of secondary and sixth grade students had used an e-cigarette and 10 percent had used conventional cigarettes.

26 percent of 12th graders have tried or used cigarettes.

52 percent of 12th graders don't know where to find help to quit smoking.

12 percent of students said they wanted help to quit smoking. This figure increases significantly to 44 percent during the 12th grade.

Anyone aged 12 to 17 can ask their school for help or contact health trainers. Or message them on: 07789 946 384 (please seek permission from your parent/guardian or bill payer).

Cllr Jo Coles, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult social care, said: “High levels of nicotine in illegal vapes can be very harmful to our health, and no vape is suitable for children. It is therefore very worrying that stores in York are selling them, and selling vapes to under 18s.

Illegal vapes have no place in our city and we must ensure our children are protected from them. Many thanks to our Trading Standards team and the public who raised the alarm on this.

Matt Boxall, head of public protection at York City Council, said: “We will always act on information from the public and ensure that any items sold illegally are removed from sale.

The message to York businesses is: “don’t sell them here”. If you do, we will seize them. If you have any concerns about what you suspect may be illegal activity, you can email [email protected], visit https://www.york.gov.uk/TradingStandards or report via the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline on 0808. 2231133.”

“We can also provide advice to local businesses to ensure products are sold legally and have launched a program including staff training to help businesses comply with the law. The first year of membership is free for the first ten applicant companies.''

Phil Truby, public health specialist at York City Council, said: “We would urge anyone wanting to quit smoking to first contact the health trainer team, who can provide free 1-2-1 support and nicotine replacement therapy, including e-cigarettes and patches.

“Smoking is one of the leading causes of death and disease in the UK. Every year, around 78,000 people in the UK die from smoking, and even higher numbers suffer from debilitating smoking-related illnesses. As a consumer product, cigarettes kill 1 in 2 users.”