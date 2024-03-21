Euro area monthly balance of payments: January 2024





Current account recorded a surplus of 39 billion in January 2024, compared to 32 billion the previous month

Current account the surplus amounted to 294 billion (2.0% of euro area GDP) over 12 months to January 2024, after a deficit of 91 billion (0.7% of euro area GDP) a year ago

In financial accountnet acquisitions of portfolio investment securities outside the euro area by euro area residents amounted to 374 billion and net acquisitions of portfolio investment securities by non-residents amounted to 523 billion during of the 12-month period ending in January 2024. Chart 1 Eurozone current account balance (Billions of euros unless otherwise stated; working days and seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB. THE current account of the euro area recorded a surplus of 39 billion in January 2024, an increase of 7 billion compared to the previous month (graph 1 and table 1). Surpluses were recorded for goods (47 billion) and services (5 billion), while deficits were recorded for secondary income (9 billion) and primary income (3 billions). Table 1 Eurozone current account (Billions of euros unless otherwise stated; transactions; business days and seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB. Note: Differences between totals and their components may be due to rounding. Euro area current account data During the 12 months preceding January 2024, the current account recorded a surplus of 294 billion (2.0% of euro zone GDP), compared to a deficit of 91 billion (0.7% of euro zone GDP) a year earlier. This development is mainly explained by the transition from a deficit (84 billion) to a surplus (317 billion) for goodsand, to a lesser extent, by a lower deficit for secondary income (from 168 billion to 159 billion). These developments were partly offset by reductions in surpluses for primary income (from 18 billion to 1 billion) and services (from 144 billion to 135 billion). Chart 2 Certain items in the euro area financial account (in billions of euros; data cumulative over 12 months) Source: ECB. Notes: For assets, a positive (negative) number indicates net purchases (sales) of non-euro area instruments by euro area investors. For liabilities, a positive (negative) number indicates net sales (purchases) of euro area instruments by non-euro area investors. In direct investment, euro area residents carried out net divestments of 161 billion in assets outside the euro area in the 12 months to January 2024, compared to 63 billion a year earlier (graph 2 and table 2). Non-residents disinvested 219 billion in net terms from euro zone assets in the 12 months to January 2024, compared to 361 billion a year earlier. In portfolio investmenteuro area residents, net sales of non-euro area countries equity fell to 11 billion in the 12 months to January 2024, compared to 185 billion a year earlier. Over the same period, net purchases by countries outside the euro zone debt securities by euro zone residents amounted to 385 billion, after net sales of 25 billion a year earlier. Net purchases by non-euro area residents equity rose to 150 billion in the 12 months to January 2024, compared to 66 billion a year earlier. Over the same period, non-residents made net purchases of euro zone products debt securities amounting to 373 billion, against 30 billion a year earlier. Table 2 Eurozone financial account (Billions of euros unless otherwise indicated; transactions; non-working days and data not seasonally adjusted) Source: ECB. Notes: Decreases in assets and liabilities are indicated by a minus sign. Net financial derivatives are presented as assets. MFI stands for Monetary Financial Institutions. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding. Eurozone financial account data In other investmentEuro area residents recorded net acquisitions of assets outside the euro area amounting to 119 billion in the 12 months ending January 2024 (after net sales of 28 billion a year earlier) , while they recorded net transfers of liabilities of 240 billion (compared to 56 billion). billion a year earlier). Chart 3 Monetary presentation of the balance of payments (in billions of euros; data cumulative over 12 months) Source: ECB. Notes: Net foreign assets of MFIs (improved) incorporate an adjustment of net foreign assets of MFIs (as reported in the consolidated statistics of MFI balance sheet items) based on information on long-term liabilities of MFIs held by non-residents, available in balance of payments statistics. Bop transactions only concern transactions by non-MFIs resident in the euro zone. Financial transactions are presented as liabilities net of assets. Others includes financial derivatives and statistical differences. The monetary presentation of the balance of payments (graph 3) shows that the net foreign assets (enhanced) MFIs in the euro area increased by 497 billion in the 12 months to January 2024. This increase is mainly explained by the current account and capital account surplus and, to a lesser extent, the net inflows of non-MFIs from the euro area in other investment, portfolio investment debt And equity. These developments were partly offset by net outflows of non-MFIs from the euro area in direct investment And other flows. In January 2024, the stock of reserve assets rose to 1,158.1 billion, compared to 1,147.6 billion the previous month (Table 3). This increase is mainly explained by positive variations in exchange rates (5.2 billion) and prices (4.3 billion) and, to a lesser extent, by net acquisitions of assets (0.8 billion). Table 3 Eurozone reserve assets (in billions of euros; outstandings at the end of the period, flows over the period; non-working days and not seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB. Notes: Other reserve assets include cash and deposits, securities, financial derivatives (net) and other claims. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding. Data on euro area reserve assets Data revisions This press release does not incorporate revisions from prior periods. Next releases: Quarterly balance of payments: April 9, 2024 (baseline data up to fourth quarter 2023)

Monthly balance of payments: April 18, 2024 (reference data until February 2024) For media inquiries, please contact Philippe Rispal, tel. : +49 69 1344 5482. Remarks Current account data are always seasonally and business day adjusted unless otherwise noted, while capital account and financial account data are neither seasonally nor business day adjusted.

Hyperlinks in this press release lead to data which may change in subsequent versions due to revisions.

