Publication date: March 19, 2024

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides an update on its ongoing assessment of quality and performance issues related to plastic syringes manufactured in China and announces new recommendations and the steps the FDA is taking to address these issues.

In November 2023, the FDA informed consumers, healthcare providers, and healthcare facilities that it was evaluating the potential for device failures (such as leaks, breakages, and other problems) with plastic syringes manufactured in China , used for injection. fluids in or remove fluids from the body. We have received reports of quality issues associated with several syringe manufacturers based in China. The problem does not affect glass syringes, prefilled syringes, or syringes used for oral or topical purposes.

On March 18, 2024, the FDA issued warning letters describing violations related to the sale and distribution of unauthorized plastic syringes manufactured in China and which have not been authorized or approved by the FDA for sale or distribution in the United States to the following three entities:

The warning letters from Medline Industries, LP and Sol-Millennium Medical, Inc. also address violations related to quality system regulations for syringe products. FDA expects these entities to fully remedy the violations described in the warning letters. Additionally, we are actively evaluating quality issues and performance test failures with plastic syringes manufactured by Jiangsu Caina Medical Co Ltd, a China-based manufacturer named in the warning letter to Medline Industries, LP. The FDA will take additional action as appropriate.

We remain concerned that some syringes manufactured in China may not provide consistent and adequate quality or performance, and our evaluation is ongoing. This is an evolving situation, and we will continue to keep the public informed as new or additional information becomes available.

Recommendations for U.S. Plastic Syringe Suppliers, Consumers, Providers, and Health Care Facilities

Until further notice and due to potential quality and performance issues,

Immediately stop using plastic syringes manufactured by Jiangsu Caina Medical Co. Ltd. unless using these syringes is absolutely necessary until you can complete the transition.

unless using these syringes is absolutely necessary until you can complete the transition. Immediately stop using unauthorized plastic syringes manufactured by Jiangsu Shenli Medical Production Co Ltdwhich includes all models other than the 5 mL Luer Lock Syringe, unless use of these syringes is absolutely necessary until you can complete the transition.

For all other plastic syringes manufactured in China, although FDA evaluation is ongoing, we continue to recommend the following:

Verify the location of manufacture of the syringes you use or have in your inventory by examining the labeling, outer packaging, or by contacting your supplier or group purchasing organization.

If possible, use syringes not made in China. Currently, glass syringes, pre-filled syringes, or syringes used for oral or topical purposes are not included.

If you only have Chinese-made syringes, continue to use them as needed until you can use alternative syringes and closely monitor for leaks, breakages, and other problems.

Report any problems with syringes to the FDA.

Device description

Typically, a syringe is used to inject fluid into or withdraw fluid from the body and can be used in a variety of clinical and home health settings. Some syringes can also be used with infusion pumps to deliver fluids into the body in a controlled manner.

Potential Syringe Failures

The FDA will continue its intensive efforts to assess issues related to plastic syringes manufactured in China, including inspecting facilities, examining products at the border and detaining them where appropriate, conducting laboratory tests on syringes and working with manufacturers, where appropriate, to ensure adequate corrective action. are taken. We will also continue to monitor all available data sources for issues with syringes made in China, such as leaks, breakages, and other issues after manufacturers change syringe dimensions. These quality issues can affect the performance and safety of syringes, including their ability to deliver the correct dose of medication when used alone or with other medical devices such as infusion pumps.

FDA Actions

The FDA will continue to work with stakeholders, including other federal agencies, medical device manufacturers, and health care organizations, to ensure the safety of syringes used in the United States. Additionally, we will continue our efforts to evaluate issues related to syringes made in China. and keep the public informed as new or additional information becomes available.

Reporting Problems to the FDA

If you think you have a problem with a syringe or other medical device, the FDA encourages you to report the problem via the MedWatch voluntary reporting form.

Healthcare personnel employed by facilities subject to FDA user facility reporting requirements must follow the reporting procedures established by their facilities.

If you are experiencing supply issues with syringes or other devices, you can contact the FDA regarding a medical device supply chain issue. Reporting supply chain issues to the FDA helps inform actions to prevent shortages and protect patient health.

Questions?

If you have any questions, email the Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE) at [email protected] or call 800-638-2041 or 301-796- 7100.

