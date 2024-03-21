Kevin Stine named director of NIST's Information Technology Laboratory





Kevin Stine, director of the NIST Information Technology Laboratory GAITHERSBURG, Md. The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has named Kevin Stine as the new director of the agency's Information Technology Laboratory (ITL). ITL, one of six research laboratories at NIST, focuses on information technology measurement, testing and standards with the goal of cultivating trust in computing. With more than 600 employees and visiting researchers, ITL supports measurement science at NIST through fundamental and applied research in computer science, mathematics, statistics, systems engineering, cybersecurity, and privacy. Kevin brings a wealth of experience to this role, as well as a proven track record of success, said Laurie E. Locascio, Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and Director of NIST. He led the development of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, one of the world's leading sources of cybersecurity guidance, and he developed several programs critical to national and economic security. Kevin is a highly respected leader within NIST as well as nationally and globally and we are excited to have him take on this new role. Since 2015, Stine has served as head of ITL's Applied Cybersecurity Division, which develops and enables the implementation of practical cybersecurity and privacy measures through awareness and effective enforcement of standards and best practices. The division is home to several priority programs including National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and kind. Before joining NIST in 2006, Stine spent four years at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He was the agency's first chief information security officer and helped develop its cybersecurity program. He spent three years in the private sector before joining the FDA. Stine graduated from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, in 1999 with a degree in information systems management.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nist.gov/news-events/news/2024/03/kevin-stine-named-director-nists-information-technology-laboratory The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos