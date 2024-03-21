Dutch SME exchange NPEX prepares for DLT pilot regime with Dusk blockchain – Ledger Insights





SME stock market and crowdfunding platform NPEX announced a partnership with DUSK, the permissionless blockchain network designed to support security tokens. Together they plan to launch an exchange powered by DUSK DLT. They also intend to apply to enter the DLT pilot regime, the EU program that relaxes a limited number of regulations. The regime allows multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) such as NPEX to also take on the role of post-trade settlement. This is usually carried out by a central securities depository (CSD). For example, the leading exchange NPEX uses Euroclear for post-trading. To date, NPEX has enabled SME financing to the tune of 185 million through 97 financings. A DLT-based exchange allows for easier voting and lower-cost dividend administration. The sharding benefit of tokenization provides a less obvious benefit when investing in SMEs. One thing that is not highlighted in the announcement is that Dusk invested in NPEX in 2020. However, the NPEX website mentions this as part of its history. “Partnering with NPEX to create the first DLT-powered exchange is a major milestone for Dusk,” said Emanuele Francioni, CEO of Dusk. “Our DLT expertise, combined with NPEX’s market knowledge, will set a new standard for secure and transparent financial solutions that meet the demands of today’s dynamic market.” » Is this the first exchange powered by DLT? The SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) can claim this. However, SDX assets and the central securities depository are based on DLT. The business is more conventional and is open during limited hours. It remains to be seen whether the NPEX DLT exchange will be different. Blockchain at dusk While the topic of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is currently high-profile in the permissionless blockchain industry, Dusk defined compliant tokenization as its goal when launching its white paper in 2021. Its blockchain technology is not an Ethereum clone and is customized in several ways. It has privacy-preserving transaction models, confidential smart contracts (XSC), and confidential security tokens. Transactions are finalized in less than ten seconds compared to more than ten minutes for Ethereum. Meanwhile, the DLT pilot regime is proving more popular with startups than incumbents. Instead, many traditional institutions are keen to explore tokenization opportunities as part of the ECB's large DLT settlement trials. As the big players have previously noted, some of the limits of the DLT pilot regime are too small for the big players to justify the investment. A Deutsche Brse executive likened it to asking an aircraft carrier to adapt to support Cessna landings, and only for a handful of voyages.

