Stocks hit new highs as Fed buzz boosts markets





Stocks on Wall Street rose to build on a record rally Thursday as relieved investors continued to celebrate signals from the Federal Reserve that it would delay but not slow rate cuts. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, topping 5,250. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained about 300 points, or 0.5%, to approach the 40,000 mark , while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.6%. Stock indexes closed at all-time highs on Wednesday after the Fed allayed investor concerns that upcoming cuts in borrowing costs would be shallower than expected. Policymakers maintained their forecast of three rate cuts in 2024, despite tough inflation data that could have led to a reduction in easing. A sea of ​​green for stocks around the world followed the dot plot forecast and Chairman Jerome Powell's lack of concern about the Fed meeting its inflation target. Gold (GC=F) hit a record high above $2,200 per ounce. With six weeks until the Fed's next policy meeting in May, other factors driving stocks are now expected to come to the fore. Although hopes for AI growth have given the technologies a boost, there have been signs of a broadening market recovery. Learn more: What the Fed's rate decision means for your money Elsewhere, the Swiss National Bank took the lead on the Fed by lowering interest rates on Thursday. The surprise move made it the first central bank to withdraw and was seen as boosting confidence that tightening has reached fever pitch in major economies. On the corporate side, investors were closely watching the debut of Reddit (RDDT) on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The social media platform priced its IPO at $34 per share for a valuation of $6.4 billion. Among the big players, shares of Micron (MU) jumped about 15% after the memory chip maker's strong revenue forecast for the current quarter, amid demand for its AI hardware. Shares of Apple (AAPL) fell about 3% after the iPhone maker was hit by a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit. Live10 updates Reddit opens at $47 Shares of Reddit (RDDT) opened on the New York Stock Exchange at $47 per share. The stock quickly rose further, settling at around $55 per share less than 10 minutes into trading. It has now gained about 60% from its IPO price of $34.

Industrials and consumer discretionary stocks lead S&P 500 rally The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is up about 0.6% in afternoon trading and, once again, it's sectors other than technology that are leading the charge. As was the case after yesterday's Federal Reserve press conference, during which the central bank revised upwards its economic growth outlook for this year, industrial products (XLI) and consumer discretionary ( XLY) are leading the eleven sectors of the day. Source: Yahoo Finance

Dow up 300 points and hits new high The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose more than 300 points to new highs on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS), Intel (INTC) and Home Depot (HD) led the gains. The main rise in the average comes despite a 3% drop in Apple (AAPL) shares following a DOJ lawsuit against the iPhone maker.

Reddit Stock Expected to Open Up to 52% Higher than IPO Price Reddit shares are expected to open between $50 and $52 per share, up to 52% higher than the social media company's IPO price of $34 per share. The platform's debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday should give markets an indication of what other companies awaiting IPOs can expect after a two-year lull in public offerings.

Bank stocks advance, Goldman Sachs hits 52-week high Bank stocks jumped Thursday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged on Wednesday but continued to hint at rate cuts later this year. Goldman Sachs (GS) rose more than 3.5% to a 52-week high during the session. The stock was hovering above $410 per share. The S&P 500 Financial Sector ETF (XLF) is up 11.6% year to date as investors flock to bank stocks in anticipation of easing monetary policy this year.

Reddit Stock Expected to Open Up to 35% Higher than IPO Price Reddit shares are expected to open between $42 and $46 per share, up to 35% higher than the social media company's IPO price of $34 each. Guidance ranges give investors an idea of ​​where the stock might open. These figures could change before the time of listing. Reddit will trade under the symbol RDDT on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reddit's public debut seen as litmus test for IPO market Investors are closely watching Reddit's IPO after the social media platform priced its IPO at $34 per share, valuing the company at around $6.4 billion. The company's debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday was highly anticipated, given the lull in public listings over the past two years. Reddit is the first major social media company to go public in five years. The user-generated discussion-style platform has been around since 2005, but it gained popularity during the meme frenzy of 2021. At that time, retail traders on the WallStreetBets subreddit were encouraging short sales on stocks of the Video game retailer GameStop (GME), movie theater chain (AMC) and other heavily shorted stocks. The IPO is expected to gauge investor appetite for technology-related offerings at a time of tight monetary policy. Learn more here.

Apple stock continues decline following DOJ lawsuit Shares of Apple (AAPL) fell nearly 3% after the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker. The lawsuit accuses Apple of maintaining an illegal smartphone monopoly by blocking competitors' access to its devices' hardware and software features. An Apple statement released shortly after the suit was filed said in part: “We believe this lawsuit is factually and legally flawed, and we will vigorously defend ourselves against it.”

Apple stock falls following expected DOJ antitrust lawsuit Shares of Apple ( AAPL ) fell 1.5% on Thursday amid an expected Justice Department antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker. The market expects law enforcement officials to blame Apple for allegedly using its hardware and software to prevent competitors from accessing its iPhone features. Apple shares are down about 5% year to date.

Stocks open higher as Fed buzz boosts markets, Reddit IPO on deck Stocks opened higher Thursday, adding to Wednesday's market gains after the Federal Reserve once again hinted it would likely cut interest rates sometime this year. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, trading solidly above the 5,200 level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.2%, while the Nasdaq 100 (^IXIC), with a strong technological component, increased by 0.9%. Investors will be paying close attention to Reddit's IPO on Thursday. The social media platform priced its shares at $34 each, valuing the company at around $6.4 billion. The platform's entry into the New York Stock Exchange was highly anticipated, given the lull in public listings over the past two years. Reddit is the first major social media company to go public in five years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/live/stock-market-today-stocks-jump-to-new-highs-as-fed-buzz-lifts-markets-133101175.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos