Stock Market Today: Wall Street Breaks Records as Reddit Soars in Market Debut. Apple follows suit





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks extended their surge to record highs Thursday on Wall Street, lifted by big gains at chipmakers. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Thursday afternoon, after hitting a record high for a second straight day. About 75% of stocks in the index gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332 points, or 0.8%, as of 1:21 p.m. Eastern Time. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.6%. Both indexes also hit record highs. Micron jumped 16.4% and led chipmakers higher after reporting stellar results for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts' expectations. Chipmaker Broadcom jumped 8.8% after reporting strong profits. Reddit soared 64% in its public debut. The eclectic bazaar of online communities priced its IPO at $34 per share. On the losing side, Apple fell 3.6% after the Justice Department announced a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker. It accuses the tech giant of creating an illegal smartphone monopoly that eliminates competitors and stifles innovation. A few retailers fell following disappointing financial updates. Shoe retailer Designer Brands fell 10.2% and discount retailer Five Below fell 15.5% after their financial forecasts came in below Wall Street expectations. Darden Restaurants, owner of Olive Garden, fell 6.6% after cutting its revenue forecast for the year. Treasury yields were mostly flat a day after the Federal Reserve said it still planned to make three rate cuts this year. That helped calm some nerves on Wall Street, which has reached record highs in expectations for interest rate cuts but has recently been concerned about higher-than-expected inflation updates. Lower interest rates would ease conditions for economic growth and ease pressure on investment prices. Wall Street expects the Fed to begin cutting rates at its June meeting. Markets in Europe and Asia have gained ground. The Chinese government has announced new measures to support its economy. The Swiss National Bank announced that it was reducing its key interest rate, a surprise decision that made Switzerland the first major financial center to announce a cut in recent months. The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at its highest level in 16 years and avoided signaling when it might start cutting it, even as inflation fell sharply. Wall Street will get its next big inflation update next week, when the U.S. releases consumer and personal spending data for February. This is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation. Overall, inflation has declined by several measures since peaking in mid-2022. _______________ AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report.

