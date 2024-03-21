Reddit Stock Begins TradingExBulletin



. Matt Slocum/AP

Matt Slocum/AP

Investors overwhelmingly voted for Reddit.

Reddit stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday after the IPO at a price of $47 per share, surpassing its offering price of $34 per share, as investors showed enthusiasm for a social media site that has ambitious expansion plans but has never been profitable.

With its opening price increasing, surpassing $50 per share during the day, Reddit is valued at approximately $8 billion, trading under the ticker symbol RDDT.

That's a drop from its 2021 valuation of $10 billion, but it's still stronger than most analysts expected.

The IPO is seen as a test of investor appetite for a technology company going public in an environment facing stubborn inflation, high interest rates and economic uncertainty, which have slowed the number of technology companies that have debuted on the stock market.

It is also seen as an indicator of investor interest in a social media company at a time when artificial intelligence is all the rage in the tech industry.

Reddit, over the years, has been plagued by leadership crises and controversies over the proliferation of racist, misogynistic, and other toxic content that went unchecked before working to clean up its behavior more recently .

Reddit's debut on the New York Stock Exchange brought a lucrative payday for Cond Nast, the owner of Reddit, which controls about a third of the company's shares. The publisher raked in more than $2 billion in its early days, after paying just $10 million for Reddit in 2006.

Behind Cond Nast, Reddit's second largest shareholder is Chinese technology company Tencent. Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, is Reddit's third-largest shareholder, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Much of Reddit's stock has been restricted to Reddit users and individual investors, a rare move that could add an element of unpredictability to the stock. But it remains to be seen what influence regular Reddit users will have on the stock's performance.

Journey from the university chamber to the NYSE

Founded in 2005 by Alexis Ohanian and her University of Virginia roommate, Steve Huffman, the site began as a gathering place for people to anonymously discuss politics, popular TV shows, and absurd memes. A Reddit Community was born around the sharing of photos depicting bread stapled to trees.

The site became known for its “AMA”, or “ask me anything”, question-and-answer sessions, which sometimes attracted high-profile figures, like President Barack Obamaevolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins and actor Harrison Ford.

Over the years, its user base has grown, with now 76 million people visiting the site daily in more than 100,000 communities, according to his deposit to regulators.

Reddit has long been the world's most popular discussion forum, where dozens of volunteer moderators decide each community's rules. An unusual level of autonomy for a social network the size of Reddit, but one that has allowed many users to forge deep connections and allegiances with the site. .

Reddit Users Can Buy Stocks Based on “Karma”

In a letter earlier this month that accompanied the regulatory filing, Reddit CEO Huffman said he hoped the IPO would benefit the site's community, as well as investors. “Our users have a deep sense of ownership over the communities they create on Reddit,” Huffman wrote.

As such, Reddit has reserved approximately 8% of the company's share for the site's superusers, with each user's share determined by “karma”, a kind of reputation rating based on a user's contributions. user to the site.

In 2021, Reddit became the center of a stock market storm when a subreddit known as WallStreetBets helped organize small investors to drive shares of video game retailer GameStop to extraordinary highs, climbing by more than 1,700%, an event that triggered a surge in trading on Wall Street. frenzy and highlight Reddit's role in so-called meme stocks.

Ahead of the public offering, WallStreetBets editors seemed impatient to once again throw sand in the gears by betting against Reddit because, they say, it has abandoned the site's scruffy authenticity in order to maximize profits.

“Reddit can't move towards something that would magically attract new users to the city, creating a miracle monetization scheme,” wrote one WallStreetBets user. “The golden age of Reddit is over, if it ever existed…The desperate attempt to hold on to an overvalued market price will destroy the company from the top down in the long run.”

“It’s time to grow up and behave like a grown-up company”

In recent months, Reddit has made a number of controversial moves, widely seen as preparing for a public offering, including first revealing plans to take it public. Among them, charging third-party developers for access to its back-end data. This change prompted thousands of Reddit communities to stage an organized blackout.

Last June, Huffman told NPR that Reddit had not changed the company's plans to start charging for data, despite how it had shaken up the popular site.

“It's a small group that's very upset, and there's no way around it. We made a business decision that upset them,” he said.

Reddit's going public has made many Reddit diehards bristle since corporatization chafed against the site's renegade spirit.

In response, Huffman told NPR in June that the reckoning on Reddit's current situation was long overdue.

“We’re 18,” Huffman said. “I think it’s time we grew up and behaved like a grown-up company.”