Reddit shares priced at $34 in biggest social media company IPO in years | Reddit





Reddit will enter a new era as a publicly traded company with a market value of $6.4 billion after the social media platforms IPO was priced at $34 per share. The price, announced Wednesday evening, sits at the top of the target range set by Reddits investment bankers as they spent the past few weeks gauging investor demand for the stock. That sets the stage for Reddits shares to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RDDT in the largest initial public offering by a social media company in years. The platform, which hopes to raise $748 million, is expected to sell 22 million shares. The company's latest valuation of $6.4 billion represents a drop from 2021, when it was valued at $10 billion in a private funding round. Reddits IPO was oversubscribed four to five times before its debut, Reuters reported, a positive sign that it would achieve the desired valuation. Its largest shareholder is Advance Publications, the parent company of Cond Nast, which owns such popular magazines as the New Yorker, Vogue and Wired. Reddit has posted a net loss every year since its debut in 2005, including a $90.8 million loss last year. But the company's roughly 267 million average weekly users and numerous posts made it one of the largest social networks and content platforms, attracting investor interest even though it never scaled towards the same level of global domination as a company like Meta. The company's IPO filing revealed that it had approximately 1 billion posts and more than 100,000 active subreddits. The IPO comes as Reddit looks to cut its annual losses and find new revenue opportunities, including strike a deal with Google to let the tech giant train its artificial intelligence models on Reddit users' posts. Reddit's large amounts of user-generated data have made it an attractive target for companies looking to improve the functions of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Reddit investors and executives have expressed concern in the run-up to the IPO that some users of the platform could attempt to negatively affect the stock price. A Small Part of Reddits IPO was reserved for certain users of the site, including unpaid moderators who oversee subreddits. The owners of these shares have no obligation to hold them for any length of time and could sell them immediately. Reddit CEO Steve Huffmans' attempts to increase revenue over the past year have sometimes provoked backlash from the platform's users and moderators. Thousands of the platforms' online communities, known as subreddits, shut down last year in a massive protest over Huffman's decision to start charging for access to the platform's API. site applications. Huffman's choice hindered popular free third-party tools that improved the Reddit browsing experience. Some users said the protest had a negative impact on the social network's culture, although user numbers returned to normal afterward.

