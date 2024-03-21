UConn Receives $4.5 Million DOE Grant to Benefit Grid Reliability for Transmission and Distribution Systems

A University of Connecticut-led project will help the nation's power grid operators revolutionize how renewable energy sources are integrated into the power grid.

On March 19, the Ministry of Energy awarded Senior Principal Investigator, Associate Director of the Eversource Energy Center and Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering Zongjie Wang with the a grant of 4.5 million dollars ($3,340,168 from DOE and $1,127,191 grantee cost share) to continue this groundbreaking initiative, which focuses on the development of a new TRANSFORMATIVE tool that will deliver significant improvements in efficiency, reliability and the resilience of the power grid to bounce back from disruptions, such as severe weather events.

In the United States, the amount of electricity produced from renewable energy sources to power the power grid continues to increase, Wang says. At the same time, more electric customers are installing rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems. The accelerated integration of these resources can present complex challenges, but also provide opportunities that TRANSFORMATIVE will exploit for both management and operation of the power grid.

The grant is among 11 projects that will receive $44 million in funding for tools to advance a clean, reliable electricity grid powered by wind and solar energy. It also supports opportunities to streamline clean energy interconnection to the grid.

The Nitty-'Grid'-y of the project

A power grid consists of both a transmission system and a distribution system (T&D). Traditionally, the United States electric grid has been operated at the transmission system level, where large power plants, such as those fired by natural gas and coal, serve the energy needs of all consumers. In the current structure, network operations only have visibility across the distribution system boundary with the local electric utility.

TRANSFORMATIVE, an acronym that stands for “Transmission and Distribution Systems with Flexible and Optimal Coordination: Resilience, Modeling and Technologies for a Variable Renewable Energy Source and Adaptive Energy Grid Integrated with Distributed Energy Resources,” highlights a collaboration strong and diverse among national researchers. and development experts. This team includes experts from the University of Utah, South Dakota State University, Rochester Institute of Technology and Raytheon Technologies Research Center, as well as strategic partnerships with Los Alamos National Laboratory, Southwest Power Pool and Resource Innovations (former name Nexant). Ali Bazzi, associate professor of electrical engineering at UConn, is also a co-investigator on the project.

The goal of Wang's project is to develop an open source T&D coordination tool that integrates renewable energy generation into existing operational software in grid operators' control centers. These centers are called independent system operators (ISOs). This innovative tool will be the first of its kind to use data visualization to display information about variable renewable energy sources and distributed energy resources in power grid control centers.

During the three-year project, the tool will be demonstrated on the operational training console at the Southwest Power Pool, which manages a power grid with a capacity of more than 50 GW. The initiative aims to conduct comprehensive simulations using real-world data from several regional grids, including five large ISO New England, New York ISO, Southwest Power Pool, California ISO and Midcontinent ISO, in collaboration with utility companies leading utilities such as American Electric Power, National Grid and Avangrid.

Collaboration is key

A diverse advisory group, including more than 15 stakeholders from government agencies, utility companies and the energy sector, supports the project. Wang's extensive network, formed during his first two years at UConn and his postdoctoral studies at Cornell University and through his participation in the North American Power Symposium (NAPS), was instrumental in establishing of this team. Her leadership will continue to be highlighted as she brings NAPS to UConn in 2025 as general president.

We have a very strong team and many of us have worked together before on projects and proposals, she says. We cover the whole country, but we all have a general interest and research expertise in building sustainable energy and power systems.

The team will work together for the next 36 months to develop advanced TRANSFORMERS tools and techniques to enable the efficient use of energy resources in distribution systems to provide essential transmission services, optimize grid operation to meet the specific needs of ISOs. A key objective of the project is not only technological advancements, but also ensuring that these innovations lead to tangible impacts in the energy sector. To this end, the team is launching a robust commercialization plan designed to facilitate rapid and widespread adoption of the TRANSFORMATIVE tool in ISO control centers across the United States. With an ambitious and aggressive strategy, the team is committed to integrating these solutions into network operations within two years of the project, marking a significant step in improving network reliability and efficiency throughout the year. national scale.

Our goal is to create a smarter and more adaptive energy grid that can handle the growing amount of renewable energy generated, while ensuring reliability and resilience in the face of challenges, Wang said. This work is essential for managing the complexities of integrating renewable energy sources into the existing grid.

The DOE Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) Operations and Planning Tools (OPTIMA) grant for Inverter-Based Resource Management and Availability of Future Power Systems (OPTIMA) is one of most competitive funding opportunities published, with thousands of first-round applicants. TRANSFORMATIVE is one of six recipients of the grant in thematic area Managing Variability in Network Operations.

Pamir Alpay, vice president for research, innovation and entrepreneurship, welcomes Wang's contributions, focusing on the transformative potential of his research.

Dr. Wang's innovative approaches to developing T&D coordination tools set new standards in the field, he says. His work significantly advances our understanding of how to effectively integrate distributed energy resources, enhancing UConns' reputation as a hub for cutting-edge energy research. This project not only advances our academic prowess, but also promises substantial benefits to our community and the global push toward sustainable energy solutions.

Preparation of the transformative project

Wang, who joined the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in fall 2021, began writing this proposal during his sophomore year at UConn. As one of only three women in the department and one of only two women of color in the department, Wang's accomplishments highlight her role as a pioneer for women in engineering, particularly in the specialized areas of optimization and network resilience.

Several CoE faculty recognized his efforts as a spokesperson for inclusion in research, including Kazem Kazerounian, professor and dean of the Faculty of Engineering; Anne D’Alleva, dean and vice president for academic affairs; and Emmanouil “Manos” Anagnostou, Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor and Eversource Energy Chair in Environmental Engineering, who recently promoted Wang to associate director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and workforce development in the industry.

Dr. Wang's enthusiasm and energy in supporting and engaging our underrepresented students in their research endeavors, and his strong commitment to workforce training will be instrumental to growth and success of our centers in DEI and workforce development, says Anagnostou. He also serves as the UConn CoE's interim associate dean for research and industry partnerships.

Being a woman working in the field of electrical engineering, particularly in power systems, a discipline where women are significantly underrepresented, my background and accomplishments take on added significance, Wang says. My presence and success symbolizes progress towards correcting gender imbalances and serves as an inspiration and role model for aspiring female engineers.