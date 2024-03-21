Stocks Are Eager After Fed Pause, Reddit IPO, and Bitcoin: 3 Things





All three major stock indexes (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) reached all-time highs following the Federal Reserve's decision Wednesday to keep inflation rates on course to bring inflation back to 2%. Social media platform Reddit (RDDT) is expected to appear on the New York Stock Exchange via an IPO on Thursday, with the company pricing its shares at $34 ahead of its listing. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is moving back above $67,000 after the cryptocurrency fell into a slump last week after hitting another all-time high. For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live. Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan. Video transcription – The three things you need to know, your roadmap for the trading day. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre, Josh Schafer and Ines Ferr have more. JARED BLIKRE: Stocks hit record highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in March and stuck to its forecast of three rate cuts later this year. Fed officials forecast the federal funds rate will peak at 4.6% in 2024. That suggests the Fed will cut rates by 75 basis points. The updated projections suggest the Fed will maintain higher monetary policy for longer as it works to return inflation to its 2% target. JOSH SCHAFER: And Reddit is ready to take on the stock market. The social media platform will make its grand debut on the New York Stock Exchange today. Reddit prices its IPO at $34 per share. This is at the high end of its target range. INES FERRE: And Bitcoin… Bitcoin reverses some of its losses following a recent crisis. The world's largest cryptocurrency is hovering around $67,000 after the US Bitcoin spot ETF recorded three straight days of outflows. $261 million coming out of 10 funds approved Wednesday.

