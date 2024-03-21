Business
Reddit, long home to Internet communities, makes its stock market debut
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Reddit and its eclectic bazaar of online communities are ready to tackle the stock market's high-stakes territory.
The company priced its IPO at $34 per share on Wednesday and shares will begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RDDT. The market debut is likely to spark a flurry of comments on Reddit's own platform, as well as competing social media outlets.
LEARN MORE: Despite widespread user protests, Reddit's CEO says the company doesn't negotiate fees for third-party apps.
The IPO will test this original company's ability to overcome a nearly 20-year history of uninterrupted losses, management turmoil and occasional user backlash to build a sustainable business.
Much of the interest in Reddit comes from a large audience who religiously visit the service to discuss a potpourri of topics ranging from silly memes to existential worries, as well as to get recommendations from like-minded people .
About 76 million users signed up to one of Reddit's roughly 100,000 communities in December, according to regulatory disclosures required before the San Francisco company goes public. Reddit has reserved up to 1.76 million of the 15.3 million shares on offer in the IPO for users of its service. In keeping with standard IPO custom, the remaining shares are expected to be purchased primarily by mutual funds and other institutional investors betting that Reddit is ready for prime time in the financial sector.
Reddit's lucrative potential has also attracted prominent supporters, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who accumulated a stake as an early investor, making him one of the company's largest shareholders . Altman owns 12.2 million Reddit shares, according to information provided by the company during its IPO.
Other early Reddit investors include PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto and rapper Snoop Dogg. None of them are among Reddit's largest shareholders before the IPO.
By tech industry standards, Reddit remains extraordinarily small for a company that has been around this long.
With the stock valued at $34 per share, Reddit will have a market value of $6.4 billion. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms, whose largest social media service Facebook launched just 18 months earlier than Reddit, boasts a market value of more than $1.2 trillion. Meta also generates $135 billion in annual revenue, while Reddits remains under $1 billion.
And then there's this problem: Reddit never took advantage of its broad reach while racking up cumulative losses of $717 million. This figure increased from cumulative losses of $467 million in December 2021, when the company first filed documents to be made public before aborting the attempt.
In recent filings for its IPO revival, Reddit attributed the losses to a fairly recent focus on finding new ways to increase revenue.
Shortly after its birth, Reddit was sold to magazine publisher Condé Nast for a reported $10 million, which meant the company didn't need to operate as a standalone business. Even after Condé Nast's parent company, Advance Magazine Publishers, spun off Reddit in 2011, the company said in its IPO filing that it only began focusing on generating revenue in 2018. These efforts, mainly focused on ad sales, helped the social platform increase its annual revenue. revenue fell from $229 million in 2020 to $804 million last year. But the San Francisco-based company also posted combined losses of $436 million from 2020 to 2023.
Reddit outlined a strategy in its filing calling for even more ad sales on a service that the companies say will be a powerful marketing magnet because many people search there for product recommendations.
The company also hopes to make more money by licensing access to its content in deals similar to the $60 million Google recently made to help train its artificial intelligence models. This ambition, however, faced an almost immediate challenge when the United States Federal Trade Commission opened an investigation into this arrangement.
The growing number of e-commerce transactions on the platform is also prompting Reddits management to explore ways to get a piece of the action, according to its IPO filing. “We believe that over time we can generate revenue based on the volume of commerce conducted on Reddit,” the company said in the documents without specifying how this might be achieved.
Reddit has also experienced tumultuous episodes of leadership instability that could scare away some potential investors. The company's co-founders, Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, also the husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams, both left Reddit in 2009 while Condé Nast was still in charge, only to return years later.
WATCH: Reddit users go offline to protest policy that could exclude third-party apps
Huffman, 40, is now CEO, but the way he got the job reminds us how complicated things can get on Reddit. The change in command took place in 2015 after Ellen Pao resigned as CEO, amid a user backlash following the banning of several communities and the firing of Reddit's talent director. Even though Ohanian said he was primarily responsible for the firings and bans, Pao was hit with most of the vitriol, paving the way for Huffman to lead the company again.
Although its founder's letter preceding that IPO did not mention it, Huffman addressed the company's past troubles in another missive included in a December 2021 filing attempt that was later rescinded.
The list of our mistakes over the years is long, as is the list of challenges we have faced, Huffman wrote in 2021. We have experienced these challenges publicly and have the scars, learnings and policy updates to prove it. Our history influences our future. There will undoubtedly be other challenges to come.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/reddit-long-a-home-for-internet-communities-debuts-on-stock-exchange
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Elvish Yadav Snake Venom case: Hearing postponed due to lawyers' strike: Bollywood News
- What's next for Simona Halep after her return to tennis?
- Reddit, long home to Internet communities, makes its stock market debut
- How Apple and Google interact could have a major impact on AI
- 5 things to do this weekend in Anchorage
- Fashion for Good focuses its support on recycling and cellulose startups
- Townsville opens doors to Pinks concerts
- Aaron Donald: I'm burned out, the passion to play football is no longer there for me
- Donald Trump probably should declare bankruptcy, but he probably won't because he fears it will make him look like a loser: report
- EC asks Center to stop sending PM Modis letter on Viksit Bharat via WhatsApp | Election news
- French president hits a punching bag on camera and Europe notices
- Tell us your thoughts on Burnley’s long-term plans