Reddit, long home to Internet communities, makes its stock market debut

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Reddit and its eclectic bazaar of online communities are ready to tackle the stock market's high-stakes territory.

The company priced its IPO at $34 per share on Wednesday and shares will begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RDDT. The market debut is likely to spark a flurry of comments on Reddit's own platform, as well as competing social media outlets.

LEARN MORE: Despite widespread user protests, Reddit's CEO says the company doesn't negotiate fees for third-party apps.

The IPO will test this original company's ability to overcome a nearly 20-year history of uninterrupted losses, management turmoil and occasional user backlash to build a sustainable business.

Much of the interest in Reddit comes from a large audience who religiously visit the service to discuss a potpourri of topics ranging from silly memes to existential worries, as well as to get recommendations from like-minded people .

About 76 million users signed up to one of Reddit's roughly 100,000 communities in December, according to regulatory disclosures required before the San Francisco company goes public. Reddit has reserved up to 1.76 million of the 15.3 million shares on offer in the IPO for users of its service. In keeping with standard IPO custom, the remaining shares are expected to be purchased primarily by mutual funds and other institutional investors betting that Reddit is ready for prime time in the financial sector.

Reddit's lucrative potential has also attracted prominent supporters, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who accumulated a stake as an early investor, making him one of the company's largest shareholders . Altman owns 12.2 million Reddit shares, according to information provided by the company during its IPO.

Other early Reddit investors include PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto and rapper Snoop Dogg. None of them are among Reddit's largest shareholders before the IPO.

By tech industry standards, Reddit remains extraordinarily small for a company that has been around this long.

With the stock valued at $34 per share, Reddit will have a market value of $6.4 billion. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms, whose largest social media service Facebook launched just 18 months earlier than Reddit, boasts a market value of more than $1.2 trillion. Meta also generates $135 billion in annual revenue, while Reddits remains under $1 billion.

And then there's this problem: Reddit never took advantage of its broad reach while racking up cumulative losses of $717 million. This figure increased from cumulative losses of $467 million in December 2021, when the company first filed documents to be made public before aborting the attempt.

In recent filings for its IPO revival, Reddit attributed the losses to a fairly recent focus on finding new ways to increase revenue.

Shortly after its birth, Reddit was sold to magazine publisher Condé Nast for a reported $10 million, which meant the company didn't need to operate as a standalone business. Even after Condé Nast's parent company, Advance Magazine Publishers, spun off Reddit in 2011, the company said in its IPO filing that it only began focusing on generating revenue in 2018. These efforts, mainly focused on ad sales, helped the social platform increase its annual revenue. revenue fell from $229 million in 2020 to $804 million last year. But the San Francisco-based company also posted combined losses of $436 million from 2020 to 2023.

Reddit outlined a strategy in its filing calling for even more ad sales on a service that the companies say will be a powerful marketing magnet because many people search there for product recommendations.

The company also hopes to make more money by licensing access to its content in deals similar to the $60 million Google recently made to help train its artificial intelligence models. This ambition, however, faced an almost immediate challenge when the United States Federal Trade Commission opened an investigation into this arrangement.

The growing number of e-commerce transactions on the platform is also prompting Reddits management to explore ways to get a piece of the action, according to its IPO filing. “We believe that over time we can generate revenue based on the volume of commerce conducted on Reddit,” the company said in the documents without specifying how this might be achieved.

Reddit has also experienced tumultuous episodes of leadership instability that could scare away some potential investors. The company's co-founders, Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, also the husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams, both left Reddit in 2009 while Condé Nast was still in charge, only to return years later.

WATCH: Reddit users go offline to protest policy that could exclude third-party apps

Huffman, 40, is now CEO, but the way he got the job reminds us how complicated things can get on Reddit. The change in command took place in 2015 after Ellen Pao resigned as CEO, amid a user backlash following the banning of several communities and the firing of Reddit's talent director. Even though Ohanian said he was primarily responsible for the firings and bans, Pao was hit with most of the vitriol, paving the way for Huffman to lead the company again.

Although its founder's letter preceding that IPO did not mention it, Huffman addressed the company's past troubles in another missive included in a December 2021 filing attempt that was later rescinded.

The list of our mistakes over the years is long, as is the list of challenges we have faced, Huffman wrote in 2021. We have experienced these challenges publicly and have the scars, learnings and policy updates to prove it. Our history influences our future. There will undoubtedly be other challenges to come.