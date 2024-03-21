



March 2024 Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey Note: Survey responses were collected March 11-18. Manufacturing activity in the region continued to grow overall, according to companies responding to the March survey. Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey. The survey's general activity indicator fell slightly but remained positive, while the deliveries index increased and the new orders index turned positive. The employment index remained negative, continuing to suggest a decline in overall employment levels. Both price indexes fell and remained below their long-term averages. Indicators of future activity have increased, suggesting more widespread expectations for overall growth over the next six months. Current indicators remain below long-term averages The diffusion index of current general activity fell slightly by 2 points to 3.2 in March, its second consecutive positive value (see graph 1). This is only the index's fifth positive result since May 2022. Nearly 24% of companies reported an increase in overall activity this month, while 21% reported a decrease; 52 percent reported no change. The new orders index turned positive for the first time since October, rising from -5.2 in February to 5.4 in March. The current shipments index rose 1 point to 11.4 in March, its highest level since August 2022. Overall, businesses continued to report declining employment. The employment index rose 1 point to -9.6 in March, its 11th negative reading in the last 13 months. Most companies (80 percent) continued to report no changes in employment, while the share of companies reporting decreases (14 percent) exceeded the share of companies reporting increases (4 percent) . The average working week index fell from 1.4 to -0.2. Price indices fall Most companies reported no change in their prices, and both price indexes remained below their long-term averages; however, overall, companies reported overall price increases. The prices paid index fell 13 points to 3.7 in March, its lowest level since May 2020 (see chart 2). Nearly 14 percent of businesses reported increases in input prices (up from 21 percent last month), while 10 percent reported decreases (up from 4 percent); 75 percent reported no change (up from 70 percent). The current received prices index fell by 2 points to 4.6. Nearly 12 percent of businesses reported an increase in the prices of their own goods, 7 percent reported a decrease, and 81 percent reported no change. Firms report higher production, but little change in capacity utilization In this month's special questions, companies were asked to estimate their total production growth for the first quarter ending this month compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. A higher proportion of companies reported an increase in their production (41 percent percent) compared to the share reporting a decrease (27 percent). ). Regarding companies' capacity utilization for the current quarter and a year ago, the current median capacity utilization rate reported among surveyed companies remained unchanged between 70 and 80 percent. Most companies reported that labor supply was at least a slight constraint on capacity utilization in the current quarter, with the share of companies reporting it as a moderate or significant constraint (38 %) has increased slightly from when this question was asked in December (35%). . Just over half of companies said supply chains were no constraints in the current quarter, a similar proportion to the previous quarter. Over the next three months, most businesses expect the impacts of various factors to remain the same. However, the proportion of businesses expecting improved labor supply impacts (12%) was lower than when this question was asked in December (20%). Future indicators are increasing The diffusion index of future general activity increased from 7.2 in February to 38.6 in March, its highest level since July 2021 (see chart 1). Half of businesses expect their business to increase over the next six months, surpassing the 11 percent who expect a decrease; 34 percent expect no change. The future new orders index climbed 26 points to 49.9, and the future deliveries index rose 17 points to 43.6. Overall, businesses expect employment to increase over the next six months and the Future Employment Index rose from 4.9 to 5.8. The future prices paid index fell to 38.0, while the future prices received index increased 7 points to 37.1. The future investment spending index rose 11 points to 23.6, its highest level since March 2022. Summary Answers to walking Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey suggest an overall increase in regional manufacturing activity this month. The current activity indicator fell slightly but remained positive. The deliveries index increased slightly and the new orders index became positive. Overall, businesses continued to report declining employment, and current price indexes suggest overall but less widespread price increases. The survey's broad indicators of future activity strengthened, suggesting more widespread growth expectations over the next six months. Special Questions (March 2024) 1. How will your company's total production for Q1 2024 compare to Q4 2023? An augmentation of : % of companies Subtotals 10% or more 2.9 % of companies reporting an increase: 41.1 5-10% 20.6 0-5% 17.6 No change 32.4 A drop : 0-5% 5.9 % of companies reporting a decrease: 26.5 5-10% 11.8 10% or more 8.8 2. Which of the following best characterizes your plant's capacity utilization percentage currently (2024: Q1) and one year ago (2023: Q1)? Capacity utilization rate 2024: 1st quarter

% of journalists 2023: 1st quarter

% of journalists Less than 30% 0.0 3.0 30-40% 6.1 0.0 40-50% 0.0 6.1 50-60% 6.1 9.1 60-70% 21.2 24.2 70-80% 33.3 24.2 80-90% 27.3 12.1 90-100% 6.1 21.2 Median usage rate 70-80 70-80 3. During the current quarter, to what extent have the following factors acted as constraints on capacity utilization? No way

(%) Slightly

(%) Moderately

(%) Significantly

(%) COVID-19 mitigation measures 94.1 5.9 0.0 0.0 Energy markets 97.1 2.9 0.0 0.0 Financial capital 88.2 5.9 5.9 0.0 The job offer 41.2 20.6 20.6 17.6 supply chains 51.5 33.3 15.2 0.0 Other factors 73.9 4.3 4.3 17.4 4. Over the next three months, how do you think the impacts of the following factors as constraints on capacity utilization will change? To get worse

(%) Stay the same

(%) Improve

(%) COVID-19 mitigation measures 0.0 87.9 12.1 Energy markets 3.0 97.0 0.0 Financial capital 5.9 88.2 5.9 The job offer 8.8 79.4 11.8 supply chains 0.0 91.2 8.8 Other factors 0.0 87.5 12.5 Return to main page for Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey.

