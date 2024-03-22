12,000 illegal vapers taken off the streets in the last 6 months Bolton Council

Published: Thursday March 21, 2024

Bolton Council’s crackdown on illegal vapes continues thanks to the hard work of the Trading Standards team.

A team of officers dedicated to tackling illicit products have seized around 12,000 vapes from businesses across the Bolton borough over the past six months.

Illegal vapes were found in various locations throughout the premises, some on display at retail outlets as well as others more discreetly hidden in locked warehouses.

Just under 3,000 illegal vapes were seized from one premises alone.

Typically bought for around £6 per device and sold for between £10 and £13 each, this brings the total retail value to over £30,000.

Businesses raided include convenience stores, unlicensed stores, mobile phone stores and gas stations.

The premises are currently under further investigation and may be subject to prosecution and possible closure orders.

All seized vapes have now been sent for recycling.

Cllr Sue Haworth, Bolton Council's executive cabinet member for regulatory services, said:

“Illegal vapes are unregulated and often contain illegal ingredients that can harm the health of adults and children.

“We continue to review enforcement options, such as closure orders, which will provide a long-term solution to combat the problem.

“Since May 2023, we have formally issued three warnings to illegal traders and sent fifty warning letters for non-compliant vapes and illicit tobacco.

“Combating the sale of illegal vapes continues to be a priority for this council.”

Anyone with information about suspected illegal vaping, tobacco or underage sales in Bolton should contact Trading Standards at [email protected].