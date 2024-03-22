Business
Welcome to the market, RDDT! Reddit Stock Jumps on Its First Day as a Public Company
new York
CNN
—
Reddit, one of the first social media companies, finally debuts on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, more than a decade after many of its peers.
Trading under the ticker RDDT, shares began trading at $47 and reached a high of $57.80 early Thursday afternoon, a 70% surge from their initial price of $34 . At its peak, the shares had a market capitalization of around $10.9 billion.
This is a major step for the nearly 20-year-old company, one that Reddit has been preparing for since at least 2021, when it hired its first CFO. It's also the first social media company to go public in years, and its performance could serve as a benchmark for other companies considering an IPO.
Funds raised in a successful IPO could help Reddit invest in key areas of growth, including creating new revenue streams as it seeks to stake its claim as a data provider to the growing industry. rise of linguistic models of artificial intelligence. A successful public offering could also establish a sustainable ownership structure for a company with a history of ownership changes and leadership controversies.
But its success is far from guaranteed. Reddit has never made a profit, and by its own admission, we may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability in the future. The company also gives loyal users the opportunity to buy IPO stocks, a PR-friendly but practically risky move, according to Kamran Ansari, a venture capital partner at investment firm Headline, because these userscould cause stock price volatility up front if they sold the stock quickly.
The IPO market has had a rough few years, and successful IPOs usually beget other successful IPOs. While 2021 was a banner year for companies seeking to make public debuts on the U.S. stock market, trading on Wall Street has largely dried up since then as executives grapple with recession fears, high interest rates and to geopolitical tensions.
With IPO activity now trending upward, 23 IPOs have taken place so far this year, a 15% change from last year. Companies that went public underperformed the S&P 500 by about two percentage points, according to Renaissance IPO Index data.
Reddit priced its shares at $34 each, valuing the company at around $6 billion, less than the $10 billion valuation the company was targeting in the private market in 2021, which could serve as a reminder that at In the era of persistently high interest rates, money now has a higher cost. .
Reddit's IPO marks the return of the junk IPO, David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, said in an email. We believe that the company will never be able to monetize its platform without irritating its users and that the whole premise of Reddit is user-generated content.
Still, there may be no better time for Reddit to go public. The social media industry ispreparing for a possible shakeup if a bill that could see TikTok banned in the United States and which has already passed the House advances further.
Some on Wall Street also believe Reddit has more room to grow, having increased its user base by around 40% between 2021 and 2023.
There is really significant growth potential in some locations outside of the United States, particularly those where English is the primary language. India, for example, has been highlighted as a very important opportunity, said Scott Kessler, global head of technology at research firm Third Bridge. He added that Reddit is available in fewer than 10 languages, meaning the company could also see further growth by making the platform accessible to more users around the world.
The big challenge, of course, is not just user growth, but also the monetization associated with it, Kessler said.
Among Reddit's plans to better monetize these users is licensing their data to help train AI models. The company recently announced an AI licensing deal with Google.they say it's worth it60 million dollars per year.
And while the Internet's front page certainly seems to have potential as a data source, some users seem frustrated at the idea of their content being sold to train AI tools. And regulators have questions, too.
Reddit revealed last week that the US Federal Trade Commission was investigating its plan to grant data licenses to AI companies, although the company said it did not believe it had violated US law on consumer protection.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/21/investing/reddit-ipo/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lawsuit Claims Birkin Bags Are Only for Biggest Spenders
- Welcome to the market, RDDT! Reddit Stock Jumps on Its First Day as a Public Company
- NY Attorney General Takes First Step in Preparing to Seize Trump's Assets
- Imran Khan expresses reservations over deteriorating relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan
- Donald Trump's lawyer calls New York AG's bond suggestions 'unfair'
- DOJ sues Apple in antitrust case, claims it has an illegal smartphone monopoly
- Fun, fashion, dancing and opera during spring break this weekend in the Vail Valley
- India's G Sathiyan wins the singles table tennis title
- President Xi Jinping congratulated Prabowo Subianto on his victory
- Keir Starmer reveals he was PAID to defend Hizb ut-Tahrir – but blasts Boris Johnson for Jimmy Savile smears
- '3 Body Problem' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Cast
- 7 Thriving Bargains During Amazon's Big Spring Sale