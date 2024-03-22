Welcome to the market, RDDT! Reddit Stock Jumps on Its First Day as a Public Company



new York

CNN

—



Reddit, one of the first social media companies, finally debuts on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, more than a decade after many of its peers.

Trading under the ticker RDDT, shares began trading at $47 and reached a high of $57.80 early Thursday afternoon, a 70% surge from their initial price of $34 . At its peak, the shares had a market capitalization of around $10.9 billion.

This is a major step for the nearly 20-year-old company, one that Reddit has been preparing for since at least 2021, when it hired its first CFO. It's also the first social media company to go public in years, and its performance could serve as a benchmark for other companies considering an IPO.

Funds raised in a successful IPO could help Reddit invest in key areas of growth, including creating new revenue streams as it seeks to stake its claim as a data provider to the growing industry. rise of linguistic models of artificial intelligence. A successful public offering could also establish a sustainable ownership structure for a company with a history of ownership changes and leadership controversies.

But its success is far from guaranteed. Reddit has never made a profit, and by its own admission, we may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability in the future. The company also gives loyal users the opportunity to buy IPO stocks, a PR-friendly but practically risky move, according to Kamran Ansari, a venture capital partner at investment firm Headline, because these userscould cause stock price volatility up front if they sold the stock quickly.

The IPO market has had a rough few years, and successful IPOs usually beget other successful IPOs. While 2021 was a banner year for companies seeking to make public debuts on the U.S. stock market, trading on Wall Street has largely dried up since then as executives grapple with recession fears, high interest rates and to geopolitical tensions.

With IPO activity now trending upward, 23 IPOs have taken place so far this year, a 15% change from last year. Companies that went public underperformed the S&P 500 by about two percentage points, according to Renaissance IPO Index data.

Reddit priced its shares at $34 each, valuing the company at around $6 billion, less than the $10 billion valuation the company was targeting in the private market in 2021, which could serve as a reminder that at In the era of persistently high interest rates, money now has a higher cost. .

Reddit's IPO marks the return of the junk IPO, David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, said in an email. We believe that the company will never be able to monetize its platform without irritating its users and that the whole premise of Reddit is user-generated content.

Still, there may be no better time for Reddit to go public. The social media industry ispreparing for a possible shakeup if a bill that could see TikTok banned in the United States and which has already passed the House advances further.

Some on Wall Street also believe Reddit has more room to grow, having increased its user base by around 40% between 2021 and 2023.

There is really significant growth potential in some locations outside of the United States, particularly those where English is the primary language. India, for example, has been highlighted as a very important opportunity, said Scott Kessler, global head of technology at research firm Third Bridge. He added that Reddit is available in fewer than 10 languages, meaning the company could also see further growth by making the platform accessible to more users around the world.

The big challenge, of course, is not just user growth, but also the monetization associated with it, Kessler said.

Among Reddit's plans to better monetize these users is licensing their data to help train AI models. The company recently announced an AI licensing deal with Google.they say it's worth it60 million dollars per year.

And while the Internet's front page certainly seems to have potential as a data source, some users seem frustrated at the idea of ​​their content being sold to train AI tools. And regulators have questions, too.

Reddit revealed last week that the US Federal Trade Commission was investigating its plan to grant data licenses to AI companies, although the company said it did not believe it had violated US law on consumer protection.