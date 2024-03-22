Wall Street breaks records as Reddit soars in market debut, Apple follows suit





A security member stands guard at one of the entrances to the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Eduardo Muñoz Álvarez/AP Reddit Inc. signage is seen on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, ahead of Reddit's IPO on Thursday, March 30. 21, 2024. Yuki Iwamura/AP Reddit Inc. signage is seen on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, ahead of Reddit's IPO on Thursday, March 30. 21, 2024. Yuki Iwamura/AP NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks extended their surge to record highs on Wall Street on Thursday, lifted by big gains for chipmakers. The S&P 500 rose 16.91 points, or 0.3%, to 5,241.53 and set an all-time high for a third straight day. Three out of four stocks in the index gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 269.24, or 0.7%, to 39,781.37, and the Nasdaq composite rose 32.43, or 0.2%, to 16,401.84. Both indexes added to records set a day earlier. Article continues below this ad Micron jumped 14.1% and led chipmakers higher after reporting much better-than-expected results for its latest quarter. It also gave a profit forecast for the current quarter that beat analysts' estimates as it benefits from a rush toward artificial intelligence. Chipmaker Broadcom climbed 5.6% and was an even stronger force pushing the S&P 500 higher due to its larger size. The company held an investor presentation a day earlier on its opportunities in AI. A general frenzy around AI technology on Wall Street has propelled some stocks to dizzying heights. Reddit soared 48.4% in its debut as a publicly traded stock. The eclectic bazaar of online communities offered its shares at an initial price of $34 per share. Article continues below this ad They helped more than offset Apple's 4.1% drop after the Justice Department announced a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker. It accuses the tech giant of creating an illegal smartphone monopoly that eliminates competitors and stifles innovation. Accenture was another weight in the market after falling 9.3%. The consulting and professional services company announced a profit for the last quarter that was higher than expected by analysts. But its profit forecast for this entire financial year fell short of estimates. Darden Restaurants, owner of Olive Garden, fell 6.5% after its full-year revenue forecast fell short of analysts' estimates. Treasury yields were mostly flat a day after the Federal Reserve said it still planned to make three rate cuts this year. That helped ease some concerns on Wall Street that some cuts would be scrapped following higher-than-expected inflation reports. Article continues below this ad A cut in interest rates would ease pressure on the economy and the financial system. Wall Street expects the Fed to begin cutting rates at its June meeting. Some reports Thursday morning suggest the U.S. economy is doing better than expected, even despite high interest rates. Fewer American workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, another sign of a remarkably resilient labor market. A measure of manufacturing activity in the Mid-Atlantic region rose unexpectedly, while a preliminary look at manufacturing activity nationwide also came in better than expected. Wall Street will get its next big inflation update next week, when the U.S. releases consumer and personal spending data for February. This is the federal government's preferred measure of inflation. Overall, inflation has slowed by several measures since peaking in mid-2022, although progress stalled in the first two months of this year. Article continues below this ad Markets in Europe and Asia have mainly gained ground. The Chinese government has announced new measures to support its economy. The Swiss National Bank announced that it was reducing its key interest rate, a surprise decision that made Switzerland the first major financial center to announce a cut in recent months. The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at its highest level in 16 years and avoided signaling when it might start cutting it, even as inflation fell sharply. Article continues below this ad AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report.

