Reddit Debuts on NYSE, Stock Surpasses IPO Price of $34





Reddit (RDDT) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday afternoon, with its stock debuting at $47 ahead of its IPO price of $34 per share. The social media company's stock is off to a bullish start, hitting an intraday high of $57. Yahoo Finance Jared Blikre breaks down the details. For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live. Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith Video transcription JULIE HYMAN: There's one stock in particular that Jared Blikre is watching today on the New York Stock Exchange. JARED BLIKRE: It's true, Julie. I'll tell you what. Dow 40,000 plus a unicorn in one day of IPO on Reddit. It was just traded for the first time only a few hours ago. Quite late in the day. And let's take a look at the intraday price range of Interactive Wi-Fi. It IPOed at $34 last night. And today it reached a high of $57.80. And let's take a look at the intraday price action. And There you go. Shortly after 1:00 p.m. I finally took off, finally getting the first trade of the day. And from there, well, we went down a bit. I would like to remind people that most IPOs reduce their first day of trading in the first year something like 95%, 96% of the time. So very often, do these things go down before they come back up? So there is no rush to get in there. But I looked at the performance of some other social media ETFs. Really interesting to see. I mean, it wasn't until 2012 that we had, what was that the face factory IPO? It was a disaster in terms of the dealer network. And that kind of kept, I think, a lot of social media people away from the New York Stock Exchange for a while. But we're seeing them come back here in full force with Reddit today. And I will say that there have been some concerns about the 1.76 million shares that are being offered directly to the market without the possibility of lock-up. This does not seem to affect price action today. And looking again, Reddit is up about 42.5%, guys.

