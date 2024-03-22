Business
New measures to strengthen the resilience of the 999 call system
- A government study published today is helping to strengthen the resilience of the 999 call handling system following a technical outage last summer.
- The incident, the first in almost 90 years, triggered the introduction of additional safeguards to ensure continued public confidence in the emergency call handling system.
- the measures aim to ensure a rapid and coordinated response to similar incidents in the future
New measures will boost the resilience of the 999 call handling system, after the first such technical outage in almost a century affected the platform last summer.
A notification system between BT, emergency services and the UK Government has been put in place to ensure all ambulance trusts and police forces can quickly adopt a co-ordinated response.
In the unlikely event of a future incident, the government would also issue public advice on how to continue to contact emergency services.
The new measures come as the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology today (March 21, 2024) published a report into the extremely rare incident last July and set out six recommendations to strengthen the robustness of the system.
Although the emergency call service has historically proven to be very resilient, this review represents an important step to ensure that any potential future risk to the public is minimised.
The most urgent recommendation has already been implemented, with BT implementing immediate improvements to its systems to prevent similar events from happening in the future.
Immediately following the event, BT launched a full investigation into the outage and published its report on July 29, taking full responsibility for the disruption and recognizing the critical national importance of its 999 infrastructure.
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Michelle Donelan, said:
The incident in June last year marked the first significant disruption to the 999 system in almost 90 years. We are determined to prevent history from repeating itself, with public safety absolutely paramount.
That’s why, following a thorough review of the incident, we are working with BT to establish enhanced resilience measures, ensuring the UK is always prepared to effectively deal with major emergencies.
The government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.
Alongside measures to improve risk management and communication, the new recommendations focus on strengthening the UK government's oversight of potential future incidents.
The Cabinet Office will coordinate efforts to further clarify responsibilities and accountability for the resilience of 999 systems in the face of a range of challenges. These include cyber attacks, natural disasters, high number of calls and simultaneous incidents, ensuring the robustness of the system and its ability to respond effectively to a wide range of emergency scenarios at future.
These improvements will be made by testing the government's 999 Strategic Incident Group, a dedicated cross-system incident notification and response protocol – and establishing guidelines to help emergency services and the government communicate with the public when call system incidents.
To further strengthen public awareness and preparedness, an intergovernmental communications plan will also be developed by the end of April, creating a central point of public advice for various scenarios involving potential disruptions to 999 calls and covering all four countries of the United Kingdom.
The review drew on evidence and expertise from all relevant stakeholders, including emergency authorities, BT, Ofcomministries, decentralized administrations and local resilience forums.
All recommendations must be implemented by the end of April 2024.
Howard Watson, BT Group Director of Security and Networks, said:
At BT Group we are very proud to support the national 999 service and recognize the critical importance of our infrastructure. The level of disruption to the service on Sunday 25 June 2023 has never been seen before and we are sincerely sorry for the distress caused.
While no technology is 100% resilient, we have built a very robust network with multiple layers of protection to connect the public to blue light services when needed. We take our responsibility to emergency services and the public seriously and this time we have failed to meet our own high standards for the 999 service.
As noted in the government's post-incident review (PIR), we have implemented a comprehensive improvement plan to prevent this series of events from happening again. We are also committed to working with all 999 stakeholders to continue to improve end-to-end system resilience.
Chair of the 999/112 Liaison Committee and Deputy Chief Constable Catherine Akehurst said:
I welcome the findings of the review, which put public safety at the forefront. Although this incident is extremely rare, it is vital that we learn from it, and the recommendations from the reviews will further strengthen arrangements across the country. This includes coordination between all system partners – across BT, the country's emergency authorities and the government – to ensure the public can continue to access emergency services whenever they need them.
The UK Government will continue to work closely with BT and industry stakeholders to provide reliable access to the UK's emergency services. The recommendations detailed in the review will be overseen by senior government officials to ensure the continued resilience of the public emergency call service.
Notes to editors
Read the full 999 System review here.
Following the unprecedented outage of 999's technical infrastructure last July, emergency authorities have not identified any confirmed cases of serious damage as a direct result of the incident.
BT launched a full investigation into the outage and published its report on July 29, 2023..
Ofcomas an independent regulator of the communications sector, has opened a technical investigation into BT's compliance with its regulatory obligations in relation to incident of June 29, 2023we expect this to be released in the coming months.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-measures-to-boost-resilience-of-999-call-system
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New measures to strengthen the resilience of the 999 call system
- Google offers another surprising new offer to Pixel 8 buyers
- 'Imran's presence' in Punjab Assembly sparks drama – Pakistan
- PM Modi begins state visit to Bhutan
- Mr. Emmet Walsh, known for “Knives Out,” “The Jerk,” dies in Vermont
- For the first time, doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital have transplanted a pig kidney into a living patient.
- Senior Turkish official indicates possible joint military center with Iraqi government to counter Kurdish insurgency
- US Congress leaders propose spending bill that would cut UNRWA funding | UNRWA News
- Celebrate Holi With These 5 Bollywood Movies
- Lenoir-Rhyne Tennis Edges Out Newberry for women
- Indonesian opposition candidate files complaint after election defeat
- Mr. Emmet Walsh, actor of the famous Blade Runner, has died at 88