New measures to strengthen the resilience of the 999 call system

A government study published today is helping to strengthen the resilience of the 999 call handling system following a technical outage last summer.

The incident, the first in almost 90 years, triggered the introduction of additional safeguards to ensure continued public confidence in the emergency call handling system.

the measures aim to ensure a rapid and coordinated response to similar incidents in the future

New measures will boost the resilience of the 999 call handling system, after the first such technical outage in almost a century affected the platform last summer.

A notification system between BT, emergency services and the UK Government has been put in place to ensure all ambulance trusts and police forces can quickly adopt a co-ordinated response.

In the unlikely event of a future incident, the government would also issue public advice on how to continue to contact emergency services.

The new measures come as the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology today (March 21, 2024) published a report into the extremely rare incident last July and set out six recommendations to strengthen the robustness of the system.

Although the emergency call service has historically proven to be very resilient, this review represents an important step to ensure that any potential future risk to the public is minimised.

The most urgent recommendation has already been implemented, with BT implementing immediate improvements to its systems to prevent similar events from happening in the future.

Immediately following the event, BT launched a full investigation into the outage and published its report on July 29, taking full responsibility for the disruption and recognizing the critical national importance of its 999 infrastructure.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Michelle Donelan, said:

The incident in June last year marked the first significant disruption to the 999 system in almost 90 years. We are determined to prevent history from repeating itself, with public safety absolutely paramount. That’s why, following a thorough review of the incident, we are working with BT to establish enhanced resilience measures, ensuring the UK is always prepared to effectively deal with major emergencies. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.

Alongside measures to improve risk management and communication, the new recommendations focus on strengthening the UK government's oversight of potential future incidents.

The Cabinet Office will coordinate efforts to further clarify responsibilities and accountability for the resilience of 999 systems in the face of a range of challenges. These include cyber attacks, natural disasters, high number of calls and simultaneous incidents, ensuring the robustness of the system and its ability to respond effectively to a wide range of emergency scenarios at future.

These improvements will be made by testing the government's 999 Strategic Incident Group, a dedicated cross-system incident notification and response protocol – and establishing guidelines to help emergency services and the government communicate with the public when call system incidents.

To further strengthen public awareness and preparedness, an intergovernmental communications plan will also be developed by the end of April, creating a central point of public advice for various scenarios involving potential disruptions to 999 calls and covering all four countries of the United Kingdom.

The review drew on evidence and expertise from all relevant stakeholders, including emergency authorities, BT, Ofcom ministries, decentralized administrations and local resilience forums.

All recommendations must be implemented by the end of April 2024.

Howard Watson, BT Group Director of Security and Networks, said:

At BT Group we are very proud to support the national 999 service and recognize the critical importance of our infrastructure. The level of disruption to the service on Sunday 25 June 2023 has never been seen before and we are sincerely sorry for the distress caused. While no technology is 100% resilient, we have built a very robust network with multiple layers of protection to connect the public to blue light services when needed. We take our responsibility to emergency services and the public seriously and this time we have failed to meet our own high standards for the 999 service. As noted in the government's post-incident review ( PIR ), we have implemented a comprehensive improvement plan to prevent this series of events from happening again. We are also committed to working with all 999 stakeholders to continue to improve end-to-end system resilience.

Chair of the 999/112 Liaison Committee and Deputy Chief Constable Catherine Akehurst said:

I welcome the findings of the review, which put public safety at the forefront. Although this incident is extremely rare, it is vital that we learn from it, and the recommendations from the reviews will further strengthen arrangements across the country. This includes coordination between all system partners – across BT, the country's emergency authorities and the government – ​​to ensure the public can continue to access emergency services whenever they need them.

The UK Government will continue to work closely with BT and industry stakeholders to provide reliable access to the UK's emergency services. The recommendations detailed in the review will be overseen by senior government officials to ensure the continued resilience of the public emergency call service.

Notes to editors

Read the full 999 System review here.

Following the unprecedented outage of 999's technical infrastructure last July, emergency authorities have not identified any confirmed cases of serious damage as a direct result of the incident.

BT launched a full investigation into the outage and published its report on July 29, 2023..