Stock Market Today: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures edged higher Friday after all three major averages posted a new closing record.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures increased by 25 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts And Nasdaq 100 Futures both climbed 0.1%.

In extended trading, FedEx shares rose 13%. The shipping company reported adjusted profit above analyst estimates in its latest quarter, but it missed revenue. Lululemon slipped 11% after the sports and leisure retailer issued weak forecasts due to slowing growth in North America.

For the second day in a row, the three major stock indexes closed at record highs. The major averages also reached all-time intraday highs. THE Dow gained around 0.7%, while the S&P500 And Nasdaq Composite added about 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. Thursday was the fourth consecutive winning session for all three indexes.

One reason for this market optimism may come from the Federal Open Market Committee's expectations for three rate cuts this year, even after some inflation reports, according to Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B .Riley Wealth.

Investors have “always been more aggressive in raising and lowering rates than the federal funds futures markets, but the Fed kept its promises with the dot plot and we finally fell in line,” he said. declared.

“You're getting some inflation data points that are a little bit hotter, and I think realistically the Street's thought process has become a lot more rational and fits well with where the Fed is right now,” Hogan added.

All three major averages are trending toward healthy gains this week, with the S&P 500 rising 2.4% and the Nasdaq up nearly 2.7%. The Dow Jones is the best performer of the three, up nearly 2.8% through Thursday's close and on track for its best week since December.