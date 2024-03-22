Stock market today: global stocks are mixed after another record day on Wall Street | First World War

BANGKOK (AP) Stocks were mixed Friday in Europe and Asia after Wall Street hit new records, led by big gains at chipmakers.

Germany's DAX edged up 0.1% to 18,201.03 and Paris' CAC 40 fell 0.2% to 8,164.36. In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.7% to 7,936.38.

Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.1%.

In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose above 41,000 for the first time on Friday morning, but then fell back, closing 0.2% lower at 40,888.43.

Chinese real estate and technology companies weighed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.2% to 16,499.47 and the Shanghai Composite fell 1% to 3,048.03.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 7,770.60. India's Sensex rose 0.3% to 72,881.70.

Bangkok's SET lost 0.4% and Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.2%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 5,241.53, setting an all-time high for a third straight day. Three out of four stocks in the index gained ground.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7% to 39,781.37 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to 16,401.84. Both indexes added to records set a day earlier.

Micron jumped 14.1% and led chipmakers higher after reporting much better-than-expected results for its latest quarter. It also gave a profit forecast for the current quarter that beat analysts' estimates as it benefits from a rush toward artificial intelligence.

Chipmaker Broadcom climbed 5.6% and was an even stronger force pushing the S&P 500 higher due to its larger size. The company held an investor presentation a day earlier on its opportunities in AI. A general frenzy around AI technology on Wall Street has propelled some stocks to dizzying heights.

Reddit soared 48.4% in its debut as a publicly traded stock. The eclectic bazaar of online communities offered its shares at an initial price of $34 per share.

They helped more than offset Apple's 4.1% drop after the Justice Department announced a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker. It accuses the tech giant of creating an illegal smartphone monopoly that eliminates competitors and stifles innovation.

Accenture was another weight in the market after falling 9.3%. The consulting and professional services company announced a profit for the last quarter that was higher than expected by analysts. But its profit forecast for this entire financial year fell short of estimates.

Treasury yields were mostly flat a day after the Federal Reserve said it still planned to make three rate cuts this year. That helped ease some concerns on Wall Street that some cuts would be scrapped following higher-than-expected inflation reports.

A cut in interest rates would ease pressure on the economy and the financial system. Wall Street expects the Fed to begin cutting rates at its June meeting.

Some reports Thursday morning suggest the U.S. economy is doing better than expected, even despite high interest rates. Fewer American workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, another sign of a remarkably resilient labor market.

A measure of manufacturing activity in the Mid-Atlantic region rose unexpectedly, while a preliminary look at manufacturing activity nationwide also came in better than expected.

The next big update on inflation will come next week, when the U.S. releases personal consumption and spending data for February. This is the federal government's preferred measure of inflation. Overall, inflation has slowed by several measures since peaking in mid-2022, although progress stalled in the first two months of this year.

The Swiss National Bank announced that it was reducing its key interest rate, a surprise decision that made Switzerland the first major financial center to announce a cut in recent months. The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at a 16-year high and avoided signaling when it might start cutting it, even as inflation fell sharply.

In other trading Friday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 4 cents to $81.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, was unchanged at $85.24 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 151.52 Japanese yen from 151.65 yen. The euro fell to $1.0821 from $1.0861.