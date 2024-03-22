Please enable JavaScript if it is disabled in your browser or access the information via the links provided below.

March 21, 2024

The Agencies Extend the Applicability Date for Certain Provisions of Their Community Reinvestment Act Final Rule

  • Federal Reserve Board
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For broadcast at 6:00 p.m. EDT

Federal bank regulatory agencies today jointly issued an interim final rule that extends the effective date of certain provisions of their Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) final rule issued in October 2023. The agencies also requested comments on the extension.

To promote clarity and consistency, the agencies extended the date of applicability of the facilities-based assessment areas and public records provisions from April 1, 2024, to January 1, 2026. As a result, banks will not have to not to make any changes to their assessment areas or public records as a result of the CRA's 2023 final rule until January 1, 2026. This extension aligns these provisions with other substantial parts of the rule 2023 Final Rules of the CRA that are applicable on January 1, 2026. For example, all provisions regarding where banks are assessed will now apply on the same date. Comments on the extended implementation date must be received 45 days after publication of the rule in the Federal Register.

In addition, the agencies also issued technical, non-substantive changes to the CRA final rule and related agency regulations that reference it. For example, one of these technical amendments specifies that banks do not need to make changes to their public notices until January 1, 2026.

In October 2023, the agencies finalized updates to strengthen and modernize the regulations implementing the CRA to better achieve the objectives of the law. The CRA is a landmark law passed nearly 50 years ago to encourage banks to help meet the credit needs of all of their communities, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, consistent with operating safely and healthy banks.

