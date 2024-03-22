Reddit Soars in Wall Street Debut, Opening at $47 a Share

NEW YORK (AP) Shares of Reddit soared in their Wall Street debut as investors pushed the company's value to nearly $9 billion seconds after its IPO on the Stock Exchange New York.

Reddit, which priced its IPO at $34 per share, debuted Thursday afternoon at $47 per share. At market close, it was up 48% at $50.44, returning to a high of $57.80.

This volatility is not surprising because there has been a lot of buzz around Reddit, noted Reena Aggarwal, director of the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University.

When Reddit's price initially jumped, she said, some investors with allocations may have sold their shares to cash in on the gains, sending them back down. She noted that this could continue in the first few days of stocks.

AP correspondent Wyatte Grantham-Philips reports on Reddit shares that begin trading this afternoon and their current market value.

Reddit's IPO will test this quirky company's ability to overcome a nearly 20-year history of continued losses, management turmoil and negative user reactions to build a sustainable business.

Much of the interest in Reddit comes from a large audience who religiously visit the service to discuss a potpourri of topics ranging from silly memes to existential worries, as well as to get recommendations from like-minded people .

About 76 million users signed up to one of Reddit's roughly 100,000 communities in December, according to regulatory disclosures required before the San Francisco company goes public. Reddit has set aside up to 1.76 million shares of the 15.3 million shares offered in the IPO for users of its service.

In keeping with standard IPO custom, the remaining shares are expected to be purchased primarily by mutual funds and other institutional investors betting that Reddit is ready for prime time in the financial industry.

Reddit's lucrative potential has also attracted prominent supporters, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who accumulated a stake as an early investor, making him one of the company's largest shareholders . Altmann owns 12.2 million Reddit shares, according to information provided by the company during its IPO.

By tech industry standards, Reddit remains extraordinarily small for a company that has been around this long. Thursday's debut valuation of $9 billion, for example, is still well below the $1.2 trillion market value touted by Meta Platforms, whose largest social media service, Facebook, barely launched 18 months earlier than Reddit.

Reddit never took advantage of its broad reach while racking up cumulative losses of $717 million. This figure increased from cumulative losses of $467 million in December 2021, when the company first filed documents to be made public before aborting the attempt.

In recent filings for its IPO revival, Reddit attributed the losses to a fairly recent focus on finding new ways to increase revenue.

Shortly after its birth, Reddit was sold to magazine publisher Condé Nast for a reported $10 million, which meant the company didn't need to operate as a standalone business. Even after Advance Magazine Publishers, parent company of Condé Nast, spun off Reddit in 2011, the company said in its IPO filing that it only began focusing on revenue generation in 2018 .

These efforts, primarily focused on ad sales, helped the social platform increase its annual revenue from $229 million in 2020 to $804 million last year. But the San Francisco-based company also posted combined losses of $436 million from 2020 to 2023.

Reddit outlined a strategy in its filing calling for even more ad sales on a service that the companies say will be a powerful marketing magnet because many people look there for product recommendations.

The company also hopes to make more money by licensing its content in deals similar to the 60 million dollars that Google recently received to help train its artificial intelligence models. This ambition, however, encountered an almost immediate challenge when the US Federal Trade Commission opens investigation in the arrangement.

Since Thursday marks just Reddit's first day on the public market, Aggarwal emphasized that the first key measure of success will come down to the company's next earnings call.

As a public company, it now has to report a lot more… in its next earnings release, she said. I'm sure the market will watch this carefully.

Reddit has also experienced tumultuous episodes of leadership instability that could scare away potential investors. The company's co-founders, Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian Additionally, tennis superstar Serena Williams' husband both left Reddit in 2009 while Condé Nast was still in charge, only to return years later.

Huffman, 40, is now CEO. Although its founder's letter preceding that IPO did not mention it, Huffman addressed the company's past troubles in another missive included in a December 2021 filing attempt that was later rescinded.

We have experienced these challenges publicly and have the scars, lessons and policy updates to prove it, Huffman later wrote. Our history influences our future. There will undoubtedly be other challenges to come.

Liedtke reported from San Francisco.