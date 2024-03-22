Business
Reddit Soars in Wall Street Debut, Opening at $47 a Share
NEW YORK (AP) Shares of Reddit soared in their Wall Street debut as investors pushed the company's value to nearly $9 billion seconds after its IPO on the Stock Exchange New York.
Reddit, which priced its IPO at $34 per share, debuted Thursday afternoon at $47 per share. At market close, it was up 48% at $50.44, returning to a high of $57.80.
This volatility is not surprising because there has been a lot of buzz around Reddit, noted Reena Aggarwal, director of the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University.
When Reddit's price initially jumped, she said, some investors with allocations may have sold their shares to cash in on the gains, sending them back down. She noted that this could continue in the first few days of stocks.
AP correspondent Wyatte Grantham-Philips reports on Reddit shares that begin trading this afternoon and their current market value.
Reddit's IPO will test this quirky company's ability to overcome a nearly 20-year history of continued losses, management turmoil and negative user reactions to build a sustainable business.
Much of the interest in Reddit comes from a large audience who religiously visit the service to discuss a potpourri of topics ranging from silly memes to existential worries, as well as to get recommendations from like-minded people .
About 76 million users signed up to one of Reddit's roughly 100,000 communities in December, according to regulatory disclosures required before the San Francisco company goes public. Reddit has set aside up to 1.76 million shares of the 15.3 million shares offered in the IPO for users of its service.
In keeping with standard IPO custom, the remaining shares are expected to be purchased primarily by mutual funds and other institutional investors betting that Reddit is ready for prime time in the financial industry.
Reddit's lucrative potential has also attracted prominent supporters, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who accumulated a stake as an early investor, making him one of the company's largest shareholders . Altmann owns 12.2 million Reddit shares, according to information provided by the company during its IPO.
By tech industry standards, Reddit remains extraordinarily small for a company that has been around this long. Thursday's debut valuation of $9 billion, for example, is still well below the $1.2 trillion market value touted by Meta Platforms, whose largest social media service, Facebook, barely launched 18 months earlier than Reddit.
Reddit never took advantage of its broad reach while racking up cumulative losses of $717 million. This figure increased from cumulative losses of $467 million in December 2021, when the company first filed documents to be made public before aborting the attempt.
In recent filings for its IPO revival, Reddit attributed the losses to a fairly recent focus on finding new ways to increase revenue.
Shortly after its birth, Reddit was sold to magazine publisher Condé Nast for a reported $10 million, which meant the company didn't need to operate as a standalone business. Even after Advance Magazine Publishers, parent company of Condé Nast, spun off Reddit in 2011, the company said in its IPO filing that it only began focusing on revenue generation in 2018 .
These efforts, primarily focused on ad sales, helped the social platform increase its annual revenue from $229 million in 2020 to $804 million last year. But the San Francisco-based company also posted combined losses of $436 million from 2020 to 2023.
Reddit outlined a strategy in its filing calling for even more ad sales on a service that the companies say will be a powerful marketing magnet because many people look there for product recommendations.
The company also hopes to make more money by licensing its content in deals similar to the 60 million dollars that Google recently received to help train its artificial intelligence models. This ambition, however, encountered an almost immediate challenge when the US Federal Trade Commission opens investigation in the arrangement.
Since Thursday marks just Reddit's first day on the public market, Aggarwal emphasized that the first key measure of success will come down to the company's next earnings call.
As a public company, it now has to report a lot more… in its next earnings release, she said. I'm sure the market will watch this carefully.
Reddit has also experienced tumultuous episodes of leadership instability that could scare away potential investors. The company's co-founders, Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian Additionally, tennis superstar Serena Williams' husband both left Reddit in 2009 while Condé Nast was still in charge, only to return years later.
Huffman, 40, is now CEO. Although its founder's letter preceding that IPO did not mention it, Huffman addressed the company's past troubles in another missive included in a December 2021 filing attempt that was later rescinded.
We have experienced these challenges publicly and have the scars, lessons and policy updates to prove it, Huffman later wrote. Our history influences our future. There will undoubtedly be other challenges to come.
___________________
Liedtke reported from San Francisco.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/reddit-ipo-nyse-stock-debut-77d428f98654dbbb87b242c2f625131d
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reddit Soars in Wall Street Debut, Opening at $47 a Share
- SPECS 2024: Innovation in retail facility management
- Donald Trump Jr. took credit for himself by inadvertently attacking his father
- Arnn primary school students become agents of change for a school project | Article
- Trinity hockey advances to the Division III national championship game after a 2-1 win over Adrian
- Sora and Gemini: AI innovation
- Residents of Uzbekistan felt mild tremors after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan
- IHC orders online meetings for Imran Khan amid security concerns
- Erdoan castigates the abnormal alliance of the Turkish opposition
- Jokowi inspects floods in Demak, accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki
- 10 Amazon Spring Dresses on Sale for Under $50
- Federal Reserve Board – Agencies extend the date of applicability of certain provisions of their Community Reinvestment Act final rule