(RDDT) begins trading on the NYSE

Reddit shares jumped 48% in their debut Thursday in the first IPO of a major social media company since Pinterest hit the market in 2019.

The 19-year-old website that hosts millions of online forums priced its IPO Wednesday at $34 per share, the high end of the expected range. Reddit and the selling shareholders raised approximately $750 million through the offering, with the company raising approximately $519 million.

The stock opened at $47 and reached a high of $57.80, marking a 70% increase to its highest level of the day. It closed at $50.44, giving the company a market capitalization of around $9.5 billion.

Trading under the ticker “RDDT,” Reddit is testing investors' appetite for new tech stocks after a prolonged dry spell for IPOs. Since the peak of the tech boom in late 2021, virtually no venture-backed tech companies have gone public, and those that have Instacart And Klaviyo last year were disappointing. On Wednesday, the data center hardware company Astera Laboratories made its public market debut on Nasdaq and saw its shares rise 72%, underscoring investor enthusiasm for companies linked to the rise of artificial intelligence.

At its IPO price, Reddit was valued at approximately $6.5 billion, down from the company's private market valuation of $10 billion in 2021, which was a boom year for the technology industry. The mood has changed in 2022, as rising interest rates and soaring inflation have caused investors to abandon high-risk assets. Startups have responded by making layoffs, slashing valuations, and focusing more on profit than growth.

Reddit's annual sales for 2023 increased 20% to $804 million, up from $666.7 million a year earlier, the company detailed in its prospectus. The company posted a net loss of $90.8 million last year, narrower than its 2022 loss of $158.6 million.

Based on its revenue over the past four quarters, Reddit's market cap at its IPO gave it a price-to-sales ratio of around 8. Alphabet trades for 6.1 times earnings, Meta has a multiple of 9.7, that of Pinterest is 7.5 and Instant trades for 3.9 times sales, according to FactSet.

In addition to these companies, Reddit also has X, Discord, Wikipedia and from Amazon Streaming service Twitch as competitors in its prospectus.

Reddit is betting that data licensing could become a major source of revenue and said in its filing that it has entered into “certain data licensing agreements with an aggregate contract value of $203.0 million and terms ranging from two to three years “. This year, Reddit announced plans to generate approximately $66.4 million in revenue from its data licensing deals.

Google also reached an expanded agreement Partnership with Reddit, allowing the search giant to gain more access to Reddit data to train AI models and improve its products.

Reddit revealed on March 15 that the Federal Trade Commission was conducting a non-public investigation “centered on our sale, licensing, or sharing of user-generated content with third parties to train AI models.” Reddit said it was “not surprised that the FTC expressed interest” in the company's AI-related data licensing practices, and that it does not believe it has “engaged in an unfair or deceptive commercial practice”.

Reddit was founded in 2005 by tech entrepreneurs Alexis Ohanian and Steve Huffman, the company's CEO. Existing stakeholders, including Huffman, sold a total of 6.7 million shares in the IPO.

As part of the IPO, Reddit gave some of its top moderators and users, known as Redditors, the opportunity to buy shares through a directed share program. Companies like Airbnb , Doximity And Rivien have used similar programs to reward their power users and customers.

“I hope they believe in Reddit and support Reddit,” Huffman told CNBC in an interview Thursday. “But the goal is simply to get them involved in the transaction. Like any professional investor.”

Editors expressed skepticism about the IPO, both because of the company's financial situation and its often difficult relationship with moderators. Huffman said he recognizes this reality and credited the controversial Wallstreetbets subreddit, which helped spawn a rise in meme stocks like Stoppage of play .

“That’s the beautiful thing about Reddit, is they tell it like it is,” Huffman said. “But we have to remember that they do this on Reddit. It's a platform that they love, it's their home on the Internet.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is one of Reddit's largest shareholders with Tencent and Advance Magazine Publishers, the parent company of publishing giant Cond Nast. Altman's stake in the company was worth more than $400 million before the shares began trading. Altman led a $50 million funding round on Reddit in 2014 and was a member of its board of directors from 2015 to 2022.