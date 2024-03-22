Reddit, the self-proclaimed “front page of the Internet,” is about to make its stock market debut | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW YORK — Reddit and its eclectic bazaar of online communities are ready to tackle high-stakes territory: the stock market.

The company priced its IPO at $34 per share on Wednesday and shares will begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol. “RDDT.” The market debut is likely to spark a flurry of comments on Reddit's own platform, as well as competing social media outlets.

The IPO will test this original company's ability to overcome a nearly 20-year history of uninterrupted losses, management turmoil and occasional user backlash to build a sustainable business.

As expected for an IPO of this type, Reddit's market launch was delayed until after the opening bell on Thursday.

While trading had yet to begin as of late morning, Reena Aggarwal, director of the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University, said she expected Reddit to open higher.

“Supply is quite limited and demand is strong, so I have a feeling this will be a very interesting IPO.” Aggarwal added. “The good news for Reddit is that it’s a hot market.”

Still, she also expects Reddit's IPO to be volatile — and, if there's a debut “popular,” It is possible that some will sell their shares to reap their gains soon after, which could cause prices to drift.

Much of the interest in Reddit comes from a large audience who religiously visit the service to discuss a potpourri of topics ranging from silly memes to existential worries, as well as to get recommendations from like-minded people .

About 76 million users signed up to one of Reddit's roughly 100,000 communities in December, according to regulatory disclosures required before the San Francisco company goes public. Reddit has reserved up to 1.76 million of the 15.3 million shares on offer in the IPO for users of its service.

In keeping with standard IPO custom, the remaining shares are expected to be purchased primarily by mutual funds and other institutional investors betting that Reddit is ready for prime time in the financial industry.

Reddit's lucrative potential has also attracted some high-profile supporters, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who accumulated a stake as an early investor, making him one of Reddit's largest shareholders. the society. Altman owns 12.2 million Reddit shares, according to company IPO disclosures.

Other early Reddit investors include PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto and rapper Snoop Dogg. None of them are among Reddit's largest shareholders before the IPO.

By tech industry standards, Reddit remains extraordinarily small for a company that has been around this long. At $34 per share, Reddit will have a market value of $6.4 billion, well below the more than $1.2 trillion of Meta Platforms, whose largest social media service, Facebook, launched just 18 months earlier than Reddit.

Reddit never took advantage of its broad reach while racking up cumulative losses of $717 million. This figure increased from cumulative losses of $467 million in December 2021, when the company first filed documents to be made public before aborting the attempt.

In recent filings for its IPO revival, Reddit attributed the losses to a fairly recent focus on finding new ways to increase revenue.

Shortly after its birth, Reddit was sold to magazine publisher Condé Nast for a reported $10 million, which meant the company didn't need to operate as a standalone business. Even after Reddit's Advance Magazine Publishers, Condé Nast's parent company, spun off in 2011, the company said in its IPO filing that it only began focusing on generating revenue in 2018.

These efforts, primarily focused on ad sales, helped the social platform increase its annual revenue from $229 million in 2020 to $804 million last year. But the San Francisco-based company also posted combined losses of $436 million from 2020 to 2023.

Reddit outlined a strategy in its filing calling for even more ad sales on a service that the companies say will be a powerful marketing magnet because many people look there for product recommendations.

The company also hopes to make more money by licensing access to its content in deals similar to the $60 million Google recently made to help train its artificial intelligence models. This ambition, however, faced an almost immediate challenge when the US Federal Trade Commission opened an investigation into the deal.

Given that Thursday marks Reddit's first day on the public market, Aggarwal points out that the first key measure of success will come down to the company's next earnings release.

“As a public company, they now have to publish a lot more… in the next publication of their results” she says. “I’m sure the market will be watching this carefully.”

Reddit has also experienced tumultuous episodes of leadership instability that could scare away potential investors. The company's co-founders, Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian – also the husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams – both left Reddit in 2009 while Condé Nast was still in charge, only to return years later.

Huffman, 40, is now CEO, but the way he got the job reminds us how complicated things can get on Reddit. The change in command took place in 2015 after Ellen Pao resigned as CEO, amid a user backlash following the banning of several communities and the firing of Reddit's talent director. Although Ohanian said he was primarily responsible for the firings and bans, Pao was hit with most of the vitriol.

Although its founder's letter preceding this IPO did not mention it, Huffman addressed the company's past troubles in another missive included in an attempted filing in December 2021 that was later rescinded.

“We have experienced these challenges publicly and have the scars, lessons and policy updates to prove it. » Huffman wrote in 2021. “Our history influences our future. There will undoubtedly be other challenges to overcome. »

Liedtke wrote this report from San Francisco.



