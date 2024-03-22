Business
Reddit, the self-proclaimed “front page of the Internet,” is about to make its stock market debut | News, Sports, Jobs
NEW YORK — Reddit and its eclectic bazaar of online communities are ready to tackle high-stakes territory: the stock market.
The company priced its IPO at $34 per share on Wednesday and shares will begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol. “RDDT.” The market debut is likely to spark a flurry of comments on Reddit's own platform, as well as competing social media outlets.
The IPO will test this original company's ability to overcome a nearly 20-year history of uninterrupted losses, management turmoil and occasional user backlash to build a sustainable business.
As expected for an IPO of this type, Reddit's market launch was delayed until after the opening bell on Thursday.
While trading had yet to begin as of late morning, Reena Aggarwal, director of the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University, said she expected Reddit to open higher.
“Supply is quite limited and demand is strong, so I have a feeling this will be a very interesting IPO.” Aggarwal added. “The good news for Reddit is that it’s a hot market.”
Still, she also expects Reddit's IPO to be volatile — and, if there's a debut “popular,” It is possible that some will sell their shares to reap their gains soon after, which could cause prices to drift.
Much of the interest in Reddit comes from a large audience who religiously visit the service to discuss a potpourri of topics ranging from silly memes to existential worries, as well as to get recommendations from like-minded people .
About 76 million users signed up to one of Reddit's roughly 100,000 communities in December, according to regulatory disclosures required before the San Francisco company goes public. Reddit has reserved up to 1.76 million of the 15.3 million shares on offer in the IPO for users of its service.
In keeping with standard IPO custom, the remaining shares are expected to be purchased primarily by mutual funds and other institutional investors betting that Reddit is ready for prime time in the financial industry.
Reddit's lucrative potential has also attracted some high-profile supporters, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who accumulated a stake as an early investor, making him one of Reddit's largest shareholders. the society. Altman owns 12.2 million Reddit shares, according to company IPO disclosures.
Other early Reddit investors include PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto and rapper Snoop Dogg. None of them are among Reddit's largest shareholders before the IPO.
By tech industry standards, Reddit remains extraordinarily small for a company that has been around this long. At $34 per share, Reddit will have a market value of $6.4 billion, well below the more than $1.2 trillion of Meta Platforms, whose largest social media service, Facebook, launched just 18 months earlier than Reddit.
Reddit never took advantage of its broad reach while racking up cumulative losses of $717 million. This figure increased from cumulative losses of $467 million in December 2021, when the company first filed documents to be made public before aborting the attempt.
In recent filings for its IPO revival, Reddit attributed the losses to a fairly recent focus on finding new ways to increase revenue.
Shortly after its birth, Reddit was sold to magazine publisher Condé Nast for a reported $10 million, which meant the company didn't need to operate as a standalone business. Even after Reddit's Advance Magazine Publishers, Condé Nast's parent company, spun off in 2011, the company said in its IPO filing that it only began focusing on generating revenue in 2018.
These efforts, primarily focused on ad sales, helped the social platform increase its annual revenue from $229 million in 2020 to $804 million last year. But the San Francisco-based company also posted combined losses of $436 million from 2020 to 2023.
Reddit outlined a strategy in its filing calling for even more ad sales on a service that the companies say will be a powerful marketing magnet because many people look there for product recommendations.
The company also hopes to make more money by licensing access to its content in deals similar to the $60 million Google recently made to help train its artificial intelligence models. This ambition, however, faced an almost immediate challenge when the US Federal Trade Commission opened an investigation into the deal.
Given that Thursday marks Reddit's first day on the public market, Aggarwal points out that the first key measure of success will come down to the company's next earnings release.
“As a public company, they now have to publish a lot more… in the next publication of their results” she says. “I’m sure the market will be watching this carefully.”
Reddit has also experienced tumultuous episodes of leadership instability that could scare away potential investors. The company's co-founders, Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian – also the husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams – both left Reddit in 2009 while Condé Nast was still in charge, only to return years later.
Huffman, 40, is now CEO, but the way he got the job reminds us how complicated things can get on Reddit. The change in command took place in 2015 after Ellen Pao resigned as CEO, amid a user backlash following the banning of several communities and the firing of Reddit's talent director. Although Ohanian said he was primarily responsible for the firings and bans, Pao was hit with most of the vitriol.
Although its founder's letter preceding this IPO did not mention it, Huffman addressed the company's past troubles in another missive included in an attempted filing in December 2021 that was later rescinded.
“We have experienced these challenges publicly and have the scars, lessons and policy updates to prove it. » Huffman wrote in 2021. “Our history influences our future. There will undoubtedly be other challenges to overcome. »
___________________
Liedtke wrote this report from San Francisco.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2024/03/reddit-the-self-anointed-front-page-of-the-internet-set-to-make-its-stock-market-debut/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reddit, the self-proclaimed “front page of the Internet,” is about to make its stock market debut | News, Sports, Jobs
- Microsoft deal, Apple and Google talks show tech giants need help from AI
- Medicare Part D now covers Wegovy for heart disease prevention: Shot
- Court issues production order against Imran Khan, Qureshi
- As Indian elections approach, some Bollywood films promote Modi's policies by embracing Hindu nationalism – The Durango Herald
- Where to watch the cursed Nickelodeon documentary Quiet on Set in the UK
- US seeks to keep troops, drone base in Niger after junta labels them illegal
- Priyanka Chopra set to return in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bollywood action film
- FSU's Lortie and Hernandez have been named GLIAC Tennis Players of the Week
- Indian clothing brands' pop-up sale is here | Buy Indian D2C brands
- The island of Indonesia is exposed to successive earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and 6.4
- Rowing News | The World Drive puts the spotlight on the Andaluca region and the city of Saville