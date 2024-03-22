Will Trump's net worth increase? Truth Social joins the stock market

NEW YORK Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a merger deal with the former president's media company in a vote Friday. This means that Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is the social networking site Truth Social, will soon begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
Trump could thus receive a significant sum. He would own most of the combined company, nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital Worlds' closing stock price on Thursday, $42.81, and the total value of Trump's stake could exceed $3 billion. Shares fell 5% after the merger approval was announced.
The green light on the deal comes at a time when the presumptive Republican presidential nominee faces his costliest legal battle yet: a $454 million judgment in a fraud lawsuit.
But Trump won't be able to immediately cash in the windfall from Friday's deal unless some things change, due to a lock-up clause that prevents company insiders from selling the newly acquired shares. issued for six months.
Trump's presidential campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Trump's previous foray into the stock market did not end well. Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts went public in 1995 under the symbol DJT, the same symbol under which Trump Media will trade. In 2004, the Trump casino company filed for bankruptcy protection and was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.
Before the merger was approved, Digital World's regulatory filings listed many of the risks its investors face, as well as those of owner Truth Social once Trump Media also goes public.
One risk, according to the company, is that Trump has the right to vote in his own interest as a majority shareholder, which is not always in the interest of all shareholders. Digital World also cited the high failure rate of new social media platforms, as well as Trump Media's hope of losing money on its operations for the foreseeable future.
Trump Media lost $49 million in the first nine months of last year, even though it generated just $3.4 million in revenue and had to pay $37.7 million in expenses. 'interests.
Trump Media and Digital World first announced their merger plans in October 2021. In addition to a federal investigationThe deal was the subject of a series of lawsuits leading up to Friday's vote.
Truth Social launched in February 2022, a year after Trump was banned from major social platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, the platform now known as X, following the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol . He has since been reinstated to both, but he has remained loyal to Truth Social as a voice for his message.
Trump promoted Truth Social in a post on the social network Thursday evening, saying: SOCIAL TRUTH IS MY VOICE AND THE TRUE VOICE OF AMERICA!!! MAGA2024!!!
Trump Media has not yet disclosed the number of Truth Social users. But research firm Similarweb estimates it had about 5 million active users across mobile and web in February. That's well below TikTok's more than 2 billion and Facebook's 3 billion, but still higher than competitors like Parler, which has been offline for nearly a year but is planning a comeback, or Gettr, which has welcomed less than 2 million visitors in February.