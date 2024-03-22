Stock market today: Wall Street nears records as it closes its best week of the year

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street had a shaky end to its best week of the year so far. The S&P 500 ended down 0.1% on Friday after spending the day bouncing between gains and losses. It has reached a record high in each of the last three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.2%. Nike has lagged in the market despite better-than-expected results. Shares of Digital Worlds posted a loss in choppy trading after its shareholders approved a merger deal with former President Donald Trump's social media company. Treasury yields have eased in the bond market.

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street is closing in on record highs Friday as U.S. stocks head toward the end of their best week for 2024 so far.

The S&P 500 was mostly flat in late afternoon trading after hitting an all-time high in each of the last three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 199 points, or 0.5%, as of 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3%.

Nike was trailing the market after falling 5.9%. It reported stronger last-quarter results than analysts expected, but it is in the midst of several fundamental changes aimed at injecting more novelty into its shoes and other products to make them more popular.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica also fell despite a better-than-expected profit. The sportswear company gave revenue and profit forecasts for the next fiscal year that missed analysts' expectations and fell 15.2%.

Reddit fell 3.8%, giving back some of the big gain from its strong debut in the U.S. stock market. The eclectic bazaar of online communities offered its shares at an initial price of $34 per share and gained 48.4% in its first day of trading Thursday.

Helping to support the market was FedEx, which rose 6.8% after reporting higher-than-expected profits despite what it called a challenging demand environment.

One of the wildest moves in the market has centered around Digital World Acquisition Corp. The company's shareholders on Friday approved a merger with the company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform. Its stock went from a 12% gain at the start of the day to a 12% decline before paring its loss to 5.9%.

The stock rose dramatically this year as Trump headed toward the Republican nomination for president. But it began to fall shortly after Digital World shareholders approved the merger, which would see Trump Media & Technology Group shares trade under the ticker DJT and replace Digital World's DWAC.

Critics have said that Digital World's stock is much higher than the companies' fundamentals suggest, and that Truth Social has lost money.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell and fell further during the week. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.21% from 4.27% Thursday evening.

Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve indicated that it could impose three more interest rate cuts this year, provided inflation continues to cool. That eased concerns on Wall Street that several higher-than-expected inflation reports this year could force it to abandon rate cuts.

The Federal Reserve has already raised its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001, and Wall Street is hoping the cuts will begin in June. Such cuts would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system.

Continued expectations of an upcoming turn toward rate cuts should support stocks, along with rising investment in artificial intelligence and several other factors, according to David Lefkowitz, head of U.S. equities at UBS Global Wealth Management.

But he sees the S&P 500 ending the year close to its current level, having already jumped about 10% so far in 2024.

In overseas stock markets, shares fell 2.2% in Hong Kong and 0.9% in Shanghai, but moved more modestly elsewhere in mixed trading across the rest of Asia and Europe.