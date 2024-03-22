Stock market today: Asian stocks fall after another record day on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) Stocks were mostly lower Friday in Asia after Wall Street hit new record highs, led by big gains…

BANGKOK (AP) Stocks were mostly lower Friday in Asia after Wall Street set new records, led by big gains at chipmakers.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose above 41,000 for the first time Friday morning, but then retreated, trading 0.1% lower at 40,763.88.

Chinese real estate and technology companies weighed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.9% to 16,381.86 and the Shanghai Composite fell 1.4% to 3,033.77.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.4% to 7,753.20.

Bangkok's SET fell slightly by 0.1% and Taiwan's Taiex by 0.4%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 5,241.53, setting an all-time high for a third straight day. Three out of four stocks in the index gained ground.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7% to 39,781.37 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to 16,401.84. Both indexes added to records set a day earlier.

Micron jumped 14.1% and led chipmakers higher after reporting much better-than-expected results for its latest quarter. It also gave a profit forecast for the current quarter that beat analysts' estimates as it benefits from a rush toward artificial intelligence.

Chipmaker Broadcom climbed 5.6% and was an even stronger force pushing the S&P 500 higher due to its larger size. The company held an investor presentation a day earlier on its opportunities in AI. A general frenzy around AI technology on Wall Street has propelled some stocks to dizzying heights.

Reddit soared 48.4% in its debut as a publicly traded stock. The eclectic bazaar of online communities offered their stock at the initial price of $34 per share.

They helped more than offset Apple's 4.1% drop after the Justice Department announced a vast antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone manufacturer. It accuses the tech giant of creating an illegal smartphone monopoly that eliminates competitors and stifles innovation.

Accenture was another weight in the market after falling 9.3%. The consulting and professional services company announced a profit for the last quarter that was higher than expected by analysts. But its profit forecast for this entire financial year fell short of estimates.

Darden Restaurants, owner of Olive Garden, fell 6.5% after its full-year revenue forecast fell short of analysts' estimates.

Treasury yields were mostly flat a day later the Federal Reserve said it still plans to make three rate cuts this year. That helped ease some concerns on Wall Street that some cuts would be scrapped following higher-than-expected inflation reports.

A cut in interest rates would ease pressure on the economy and the financial system. Wall Street expects the Fed to begin cutting rates at its June meeting.

Some reports Thursday morning suggest the U.S. economy is doing better than expected, even despite high interest rates. In the United States, fewer workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, another sign of a remarkably resilient job market.

A measure of manufacturing activity in the Mid-Atlantic region rose unexpectedly, while a preliminary look at manufacturing activity nationwide also came in better than expected.

Wall Street will get its next big inflation update next week, when the U.S. releases consumer and personal spending data for February. This is the federal government's preferred measure of inflation. Overall, inflation has slowed by several measures since peaking in mid-2022, although progress stalled in the first two months of this year.

The Swiss National Bank Switzerland has announced a reduction in its key rate, a surprise decision which makes Switzerland the first major financial center to announce a reduction in recent months. The Bank of England The country has kept its main interest rate unchanged at a 16-year high and avoided signaling when it might start cutting it, even as inflation has fallen sharply.

In other trading Friday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 57 cents to $80.50 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 59 cents to $84.65 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 151.52 Japanese yen from 151.65 yen. The euro fell to $1.0842 from $1.0861.

_______________

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.