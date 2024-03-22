5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday March 22





Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day: 1. Things are getting better All three major stock indexes are on a four-day winning streak. THEThe Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 0.7% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 rose about 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2%. All three averages also made new record highs, both intraday and at market close. Heading into the final session of the week, the Dow is up 2.7% since Monday, the S&P has gained 2.4% and the Nasdaq is up 2.6%. Follow live market updates. 2. Bite into the apple Apple products are offered for sale at an Apple Store on March 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson | Getty Images The Department of Justice attacks Apple, claiming the iPhone maker has built a monopoly at the expense of consumers, developers and competitors. The antitrust lawsuit extends beyond Apple's phones and watches and also calls into question its advertising, browser, FaceTime and information products. “Each step in Apple's conduct has built and strengthened the moat around its smartphone monopoly,” the DOJ said in its lawsuit, joined by 16 state attorneys general. Apple said in a statement that the lawsuit “threatens who we are and the principles that distinguish Apple products in fiercely competitive markets.” Its stock fell 4% on Thursday after the challenge. 3. Reddit where Reddit is due Reddit CEO Steve Huffman hugs mascot Snoo as Reddit begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on March 21, 2024. Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images Actions of Reddit surged nearly 50% on their first day of trading on Thursday, ending their first session at $50.44 each. At this price point, the company's market value is approximately $9.5 billion. It's the latest sign that the IPO market has dried up for years due to Covid uncertainty and that a tough borrowing landscape is finally easing. The stock traded as high as $57.80 intraday Thursday, a 70% increase from its IPO price of $34, which was already at the high end of expectations. 4. A point for Peltz Nelson Peltz speaking at the Delivering Alpha 2019 conference in New York on September 19, 2019. Adam Jeffery | CNBC Nelson Peltz has a key player on his side in the battle against Disney CEO Bob Iger. Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Thursday that Disney shareholders elect Peltz to the Mouse House board. Peltz's Trian Fund Management has challenged Disney's failed estate planning, among other concerns, and ISS agrees. “Dissident candidate Peltz, as a significant shareholder, could contribute to the succession process, providing assurance to other investors that the board is properly engaged this time,” the ISS report said . The consulting firm, however, did not recommend Trian's other board candidate, former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo. 5. Increase the Target bonus A Target store is located in Manhattan on March 5, 2024 in New York. Spencer Platt | Getty Images Target This year, the company is doubling the bonuses paid to its employees, citing an improvement in its profits after a few difficult years. Eligible employees will receive 100% of their annual bonus after receiving 50% last year. “Based on Target's performance in 2023, including the $2 billion in incremental profit growth our team delivered that exceeded the goals we set at the start of the year, we are rewarding our team accordingly “, the company said in a statement. CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han, Kif Living, Rohan Goswami, Jonathan Vanian, Michele Luhn and Melissa Repko contributed to this report. Follow market developments like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/22/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-friday-march-22.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos